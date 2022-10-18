 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texas Tribune)   If I'm reading this right, Ben Shapiro's wife is polluting Texas   (texastribune.org) divider line
30
    More: Asinine, Water, Natural gas, Groundwater, gas wells, Petroleum, Texas Railroad Commission, ownership of unproductive wells, Water well  
•       •       •

1399 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 1:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humm...golly gee.  About 10 years ago, you had a 25+ year, pro-drilling, petroleum engineer running for RR commission Chair whose *MAIN* platform was making companies properly cap their wells for the primary purpose of protecting land owners.  But because he had a "D" next to his name you chose to elect the farking admin assistant of the term limited previous RR commissioner who had an "R" next to their name.

Midland, Tx?  Chances are you voted the same way.  Now the RR Commission is all, "Not our problem."
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a poor rich millionaire story?

You buy 20,000 acres cheap, you have to expect to buy some environmental problems that will become your problems.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
price of freedumb, amirite?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abandoned "dry hole" oil wells are polluting Texas farms, ranches and groundwater. The state won't fix them.


Solution: Blame the Federal government, specifically Joe Biden.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you live in Texas, you deserve everything that happens to you.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a bootstrappy Texas problem for Texans. Maybe get some of those grid commissioners that are now looking for work on it.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With dryness?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Sounds like a bootstrappy Texas problem for Texans. Maybe get some of those grid commissioners that are now looking for work on it.


Sounds like a reason to blame the Democrats and demand Federal money
 
Fereals
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have this ball gag and these ropes from Amazon.  apparently my wife ordered them.  Does this mean she wants me to tie her up, or am I about to be buried in the crawl space?

I'd better go dig a nice spot for myself if it's the latter.  But boy do I hope it's the former.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uselessthingstobuy.comView Full Size

Enough for even the driest of holes
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Humm...golly gee.  About 10 years ago, you had a 25+ year, pro-drilling, petroleum engineer running for RR commission Chair whose *MAIN* platform was making companies properly cap their wells for the primary purpose of protecting land owners.  But because he had a "D" next to his name you chose to elect the farking admin assistant of the term limited previous RR commissioner who had an "R" next to their name.

Midland, Tx?  Chances are you voted the same way.  Now the RR Commission is all, "Not our problem."


You don't understand.  Money is more important.  And. We're all going to heaven so it doesn't matter. And lastly he who dies last and richest wins.
/
And if you're a billionaire you get to champion your pet project.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: If you live in Texas, you deserve everything that happens to you.


Yes, and if your parents name you "Schuyler", you're doubly farked.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So send the tough rugged individuals a box of boot straps so they can get things done with no government telling them what to do.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If you live in Texas, you deserve everything that happens to you.


Look I'm not saying I disagree but Midland-Odessa is a special kind of hell, even for Texas. That place is utterly farked. It is Giedi Prime made real and on Earth
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What was the original deal with these holes?  Was the land taken by eminent domain or did oil companies pay the ranches to have the right to drill?  All it states is that the dry wells were transferred back to the ranchers not how they recieved permission to drill.

If the ranchers were paid and had a formal agreement with the oil companies they should be responsible and not only stop the leaks but be fined for the pollution.  It sucks but sometimes business sucks.

If it was taken by eminent domain the city/town/state should be fixing it and paying to treat the contaminated water.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Schuyler Wight's ranch near Midland is peppered with more than 100 abandoned wells drilled by wildcatters hunting for oil. Some of them are spewing water with hydrogen sulfide and other contaminants that have sickened or killed his cattle."

I wonder how ole' Schuyler voted over the past 3 decades?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: What was the original deal with these holes?  Was the land taken by eminent domain or did oil companies pay the ranches to have the right to drill?  All it states is that the dry wells were transferred back to the ranchers not how they recieved permission to drill.


Probably some sloppy legal agreements over mineral rights. Oil company comes in and tells a rancher the company will put up the cost to drill for oil and if petroleum or gas is found the rancher will get X% of revenue from the well. If nothing is found, the mineral rights revert to the rancher who owns the land and probably way down in some small print is that the rancher retains ownership of the empty holes in the ground and all the responsibilities that go with that problem.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ben Shapiro existence is polluting America.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

You really expected Texas state government to do something?
 
jgilb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe the rancher should rent his land out for storing explosives.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UberDave: Humm...golly gee.  About 10 years ago, you had a 25+ year, pro-drilling, petroleum engineer running for RR commission Chair whose *MAIN* platform was making companies properly cap their wells for the primary purpose of protecting land owners.  But because he had a "D" next to his name you chose to elect the farking admin assistant of the term limited previous RR commissioner who had an "R" next to their name.

Midland, Tx?  Chances are you voted the same way.  Now the RR Commission is all, "Not our problem."


so... drill, baby, drill?
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: If you live in Texas, you deserve everything that happens to you.


See, I wouldn't have a problem living in Texas...if I were the only person that lived there.  That's the real problem: too many hypocritical, self-serving assholes in Texas.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: What was the original deal with these holes?  Was the land taken by eminent domain or did oil companies pay the ranches to have the right to drill?  All it states is that the dry wells were transferred back to the ranchers not how they recieved permission to drill.

If the ranchers were paid and had a formal agreement with the oil companies they should be responsible and not only stop the leaks but be fined for the pollution.  It sucks but sometimes business sucks.

If it was taken by eminent domain the city/town/state should be fixing it and paying to treat the contaminated water.


That's the best part. The rancher probably doesn't own the mineral rights to his land. Those were sold off  by the previous owners long ago so the rancher had no say in if they could drill or not.  The mineral rights were sold to the Disposable Wildcatting company. If the wells had struck oil, they would be sold to an oil production company. But since they only produced pollution, they stayed with Disposable. Disposable has no assets, just ownership of busted wells. So the rancher can sue them, but they'll declare bankruptcy and go out of business. And tomorrow, the owners of Disposable Wildcatting will announce that their new company, Throwaway Prospecting, will be drilling wells at the ranch next door. Such a fun system.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Jake Havechek: If you live in Texas, you deserve everything that happens to you.

Yes, and if your parents name you "Schuyler", you're doubly farked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Excuse me.  It doesn't say if the millionaires are ok.
 
Hots_Kebabs [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: ctighe2353: What was the original deal with these holes?  Was the land taken by eminent domain or did oil companies pay the ranches to have the right to drill?  All it states is that the dry wells were transferred back to the ranchers not how they recieved permission to drill.

If the ranchers were paid and had a formal agreement with the oil companies they should be responsible and not only stop the leaks but be fined for the pollution.  It sucks but sometimes business sucks.

If it was taken by eminent domain the city/town/state should be fixing it and paying to treat the contaminated water.

That's the best part. The rancher probably doesn't own the mineral rights to his land. Those were sold off  by the previous owners long ago so the rancher had no say in if they could drill or not.  The mineral rights were sold to the Disposable Wildcatting company. If the wells had struck oil, they would be sold to an oil production company. But since they only produced pollution, they stayed with Disposable. Disposable has no assets, just ownership of busted wells. So the rancher can sue them, but they'll declare bankruptcy and go out of business. And tomorrow, the owners of Disposable Wildcatting will announce that their new company, Throwaway Prospecting, will be drilling wells at the ranch next door. Such a fun system.


Seems the ranch and land have been in the family for years, he's fourth generation. I think he allowed the wildcatters thinking they would find something. He gambled, lost and is now looking for a bailout.

/maybe
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Hots_Kebabs: Seems the ranch and land have been in the family for years, he's fourth generation. I think he allowed the wildcatters thinking they would find something. He gambled, lost and is now looking for a bailout.


but then the next sentence in the article is this:

Rather than cap the holes, the wildcatters and their oil companies - now long gone - transferred ownership of unproductive wells to the previous owners of Wight's ranch to be used as water wells, known as P-13 wells.

sounds like he bought some adjacent land to expand the 4 generation ranch and bought some land that had been drilled and then 'ownership transferred' from the oil company wildcatters to the the owners of the land (to remove the liability of pollution spewing up in the future)...
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.