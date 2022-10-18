 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of brand new underground alternative music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #017. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
27 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hello all.
Until Vodafone spill even more palinka into their server
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ahoy-hoy. At a conference today, stuck listening to lawyers instead of KUCI. Zot zots to all, know I am jealous, see you tomorrow.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All we hear is radio gaga...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My ears are ready.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So we gotta get up and change rooms?
Jeebus
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: So we gotta get up and change rooms?
Jeebus


Quit complaining, whippersnapper. You don't know how good you have it nowadays. Back in my day, when we wanted to change chat rooms, we had to slog a mile through knee-deep pixels, uphill all the way.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: west.la.lawyer: So we gotta get up and change rooms?
Jeebus

Quit complaining, whippersnapper. You don't know how good you have it nowadays. Back in my day, when we wanted to change chat rooms, we had to slog a mile through knee-deep pixels, uphill all the way.


imma report you to the sysop
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lovely voice.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is very sonically soothing.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I like Weyes Blood, but I don't admit it because I'm not sure how the name is pronounced and am afraid people will make fun of me for it.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I like Weyes Blood, but I don't admit it because I'm not sure how the name is pronounced and am afraid people will make fun of me for it.


*nods understandingly in Neubauten*
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ohhhhhh AATT!  Title track, good choice DJ.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Really loving the vibe of this set.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Really loving the vibe of this set.


this song in particular has grown on me very quickly in a very short period of time
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sooo, while in Maine, ended up listening to WMEB (U of Maine college radio station) quite a bit.
Interesting station: Alternative stuff, modern Arabic music, lounge lizard music, pretty much anything. During the random daytime listening, no real theme, no DJ, no station breaks except for about 15 seconds at the top of the hour.
No fundraising either, they just seem to let the students play stuff for hours.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
TIL that Broken Bells is Brian Burton (aka Danger Mouse) and James Mercer (of The Shins). Was trying to figure out what they remided me of, and honestly, would have never come up with that lineage.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We're missing a Lioness or 7.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: We're missing a Lioness or 7.


she and pista are doing the cure thingy
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: We're missing a Lioness or 7.


I think her and Pista have made a run for the Cure bar down the road...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: We're missing a Lioness or 7.

she and pista are doing the cure thingy


That's okay, then.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
missing djslowdive though. should break format and play siouxsie
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Going full twangy guitar on SS today... noice.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: missing djslowdive though. should break format and play siouxsie


Is it his birthday again?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Going full twangy guitar on SS today... noice.


lots of interesting vibes on the show today. got a full meltworthy tune that i'm absolutely in love with later
 
