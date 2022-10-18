 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Man impresses woman on first date with plane ride but the self-decapitation was a bit over the top. Get it? Over the top? I'll see myself out   (al.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Statesboro, Georgia, Coroner, Sheriff, Bulloch County, Georgia, Dr. Aileen C. Dowell, The McClatchy Company, Georgia college student, The Charlotte Observer  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was probably because he got in a fight with Indiana Jones.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to make a splash.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So.. no second date?
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Another upper-class twit-of-the-year walked into a propeller?

Whatever happened to just running yourself over with your own car?
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: Another upper-class twit-of-the-year walked into a propeller?

Whatever happened to just running yourself over with your own car?


You have to fly a starship for that.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It was just his way of asking her for some head.

\ I wonder how it worked out for him
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pro tip: Let the plane come to a full stop before disembarking.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
so, did he cum?
 
portnoyd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This story made the Awkward tag blush.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: TWX: Another upper-class twit-of-the-year walked into a propeller?

Whatever happened to just running yourself over with your own car?

You have to fly a starship for that.


Dude. Too soon.
 
TWX
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: It was just his way of asking her for some head.

\ I wonder how it worked out for him


'e lost 'is 'ead over it!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least she got to see him topless.
 
nytmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do pilots always leave their props running on a Cessna after parking the plane?
 
Hinged
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This guy was a pilot?
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

proteus_b: so, did he cum?


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hopefully they'll at least re-christen the plane "The Denogginator" in his memory. I think it's the least they can do.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Difficult to save face after this sort of thing.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
protip; when working around airplanes a good procedure to follow is to walk around with one arm outstretched. finger pain and redness indicates the presence of a spinning prop - halt forward movement.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Upon returning to Statesboro, the young woman got out and walked toward the back of the aircraft.
"(Aliyu) got out and walked toward the front," Futch said. "And when he did, the propeller hit him in the head, killing him instantly."

Assuming it was only the two of them onboard then he shouldn't have exited the aircraft while it was still on unless he had a damn good reason. The timer is still running and it's not cheap so people tend not to keep rented aircraft engines on for a second more than they have to.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sure you can fly a plane, but you shouldn't let it go to your head.

/ the plane that is.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The problem lies in that it wasn't over the top.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The freak accident occurred"
I'm going to finish reading the article but I had to Stopreadingthere.jpg to make a comment. This was not a "Freak Accident" This guy intentionally walked to the front of the plane into a moving propeller.
Tragic? Sure...Freak Accident...No.
This moranTM had no business piloting a plane. Propeller safety 101 is day 1 material.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hinged: This guy was a pilot?


I used to be a pilot in the Army.

I'd fill a sand bag and pilot next to the others.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Upon returning to Statesboro, the young woman got out and walked toward the back of the aircraft.
"(Aliyu) got out and walked toward the front," Futch said. "And when he did, the propeller hit him in the head, killing him instantly."

Assuming it was only the two of them onboard then he shouldn't have exited the aircraft while it was still on unless he had a damn good reason. The timer is still running and it's not cheap so people tend not to keep rented aircraft engines on for a second more than they have to.


Chinese fire drill?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well he certainly wont get ahead in navigation.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They sent someone to direct the clean up:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Statesboro Bulloch County Airport in Statesboro

Sounds like he had them Statesboro Blues.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: It was just his way of asking her for some head.

\ I wonder how it worked out for him


Came here to post this, leaving satisfied
 
vsavatar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a dumbass.  Farking idiot doesn't shut down the plane before walking around the front.  How the hell did he ever get his pilot's license?  And not just for that reason either.  Parking brakes fail, and if that happens, the plane can run away on you and hit anybody or anything in its path.  The practice is both unsafe and stupid, and it's sad that he didn't live to learn from it.  Aviation is not very forgiving with idiocy.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: "The freak accident occurred"
I'm going to finish reading the article but I had to Stopreadingthere.jpg to make a comment. This was not a "Freak Accident" This guy intentionally walked to the front of the plane into a moving propeller.
Tragic? Sure...Freak Accident...No.
This moranTM had no business piloting a plane. Propeller safety 101 is day 1 material.


If any word deserves to be banned from the english language it should be that responsibility absolving bs word "accident".
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How can you tell if a propeller-driven airplane is being flown through a snow-shower by a pilot from Alabama?
.
There are chains on the props.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
after their date, his head was in the clouds.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, that was definitely a mess to clean. Quite the splash zone.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TWX: Another upper-class twit-of-the-year walked into a propeller?

Whatever happened to just running yourself over with your own car?


or dirtbike/4 wheeler.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pro:
It was a memorable date that she will never forget for the rest of her life. 


Con:
No second date.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would say something snarky, but nothing pops into my head, as opposed to Mr. First Date Pilot.

Also, a woman who agrees to a first date with a guy she doesn't know, flying an aircraft, sounds kinda adventurous.  Or stupid.  It's a wide gulf.  At least she had the brains to walk away from the prop.
 
Katwang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stripes are painted on propellers for a reason.
Apparently someone was absent this day in pilot school.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nytmare: Do pilots always leave their props running on a Cessna after parking the plane?


I frequently skydive from small Cessnas, and both the piston and turboprop pilots let the motor idle for a while in order to cool the engine before shutting it down. They tend to stay seated at that time though, and the idiots frequently milling around the plane (that's us) have had it figuratively hammered into our heads never to go anywhere near the prop.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: tsjonesosu: "The freak accident occurred"
I'm going to finish reading the article but I had to Stopreadingthere.jpg to make a comment. This was not a "Freak Accident" This guy intentionally walked to the front of the plane into a moving propeller.
Tragic? Sure...Freak Accident...No.
This moranTM had no business piloting a plane. Propeller safety 101 is day 1 material.

If any word deserves to be banned from the english language it should be that responsibility absolving bs word "accident".


Agreed. This is a good read: There Are No Accidents.
She notes in the introduction to the book about why she uses the word in and for the book.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Katwang: Stripes are painted on propellers for a reason.
Apparently someone was absent this day in pilot school.
[Fark user image image 425x706]


And the stripes painted down the side of the aircraft are from those who didn't pay attention to the stripes painted on the propellers.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They're going to go their separate ways.
 
austerity101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Renting a plane for a date feels like one hell of a douche move, honestly.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lana... Lana... Lana...
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GalFisk: nytmare: Do pilots always leave their props running on a Cessna after parking the plane?

I frequently skydive from small Cessnas, and both the piston and turboprop pilots let the motor idle for a while in order to cool the engine before shutting it down. They tend to stay seated at that time though, and the idiots frequently milling around the plane (that's us) have had it figuratively hammered into our heads never to go anywhere near the prop.


Yeah i worked at a small executive airport for a few years.... you NEVER go in the arc of a propeller, even if the plane is shut down & tied down & nobody else is anywhere near it.... just assume that its going to spring to life at any second & start cutting off body parts.
Always makes me crazy that one shot in the MacGuyver intro where he leans on a airplane propeller like hes ordering a drink at a flippin tiki bar. .
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

austerity101: Renting a plane for a date feels like one hell of a douche move, honestly.


Why?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There is really no reason to have a propeller on an airplane anyway. It's basically just there to act as a big fan cool down the pilot while airborne. I know this to be true because if it ever stops spinning, the pilot will start sweating.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No way is he getting his deposit back.
 
God--
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess he was the one giving head that night...
 
tfresh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hinged: This guy was a pilot?


There's no way. My guess is some local FBO tour thing.

First day of flight training, just to get it out of the way and wash out the serially stupid, your CFI goes over the basics of things not to do. Simple things like... smoking near fuel tanks, landing upside down, opening the door during flight, walk anywhere near a plane with an active prop, etc.
 
