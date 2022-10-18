 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Florida Man was only arrested because he's White. And also he beat a Black man with an axe handle to keep Black people from taking over   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
11
    More: Florida, Hate crime, Roy Lamar Lashley, Hate crime laws in the United States, Hatred, Hate speech, Crimes, Assault, brother Robert Dewayne Lashley  
•       •       •

153 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 2:05 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Maga
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gee,  that sounds like a hate crime.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
White crime is completely out of control in red states.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are parts of Florida where beating a Black guy is not only allowed, it's required. Citrus county would be one of those places.
 
eagles95
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know I should be better than this, but I hope their time in prison is especially miserable.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you carry an axe handle in your vehicle and you are not a door-to-door axe handle salesman, odds are good that you're out on parole or plan to be one day.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As one does...
 
skyotter
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If he weren't white, he'd have been shot instead of arrested.

So not exactly wrong.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
See this is the kind of clientele you find at the dollar store. Next time get dressed up and go to Wal Mart.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CANCEL CULTURE!  STOP TEH WOKE!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Welp, those guys will have plenty of time to get to know some black people.  Maybe it'll turn out like American History X.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.