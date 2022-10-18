 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Lightning strikes Arizona 12 year old, stopping her heart. Necromancer father casts healing spell of CPR three times until paramedics arrive   (abc15.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless that kid is now undead, Dad would be a cleric, not a necromancer.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Unless that kid is now undead, Dad would be a cleric, not a necromancer.


*nerd card renewal is in the mail*
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
♬ Hold me closer, necromancer
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Lightning Bolt
Youtube KZ04mfAY2BU
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's what the Paladin gets for impure thoughts.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
ME: Where is your sky wizard now?

DM: He cast invisibility
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Jake Bugg - Lightning Bolt (Official Video)
Youtube xCiQXsvPr1M
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Watch your back, and what you say, if she starts hanging out with these guys...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The Red Cross offers CPR classes near you, and if you are a volunteer with the Red Cross you can get certified in CPR for free
 
Jesterling
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Unless that kid is now undead, Dad would be a cleric, not a necromancer.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They just interviewed her...

Woman Struck by lightning speaks!
Youtube I482t6JhL4g
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can't imagine having to do CPR on my own kid.  I'd do it without hesitation, but even thinking about it scares the hell out of me.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If lightning strikes my kid I'm worshiping Baal.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Congrats on the cool scars. Sorry about the lifelong brain damage.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: Congrats on the cool scars. Sorry about the lifelong brain damage.


She lives in Arizona.  It'll help her fit in.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*Matt Gaetz preparing to offer her comfort*
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mötley Crüe - Kickstart My Heart (Official Music Video)
Youtube CmXWkMlKFkI


/Oblig
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Save the pre-teen, save the world.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Great Scott!
 
