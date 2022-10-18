 Skip to content
(Upper Michigan's Source)   Hello Winter. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is digging out of 8-16 inches of lake-effect snow   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
25
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I should probably throw the snow tires on a little early this year....
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, a fairly normal October in the UP.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image image 425x409]


Happy Halloween, from Echo Base on Hoth.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*snickers Canuckishly on a typical snow-free autumn day*
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the fault of Biden and his inflationary policies and gay strippers grooming our children in the classrooms. Fix the roads.

/sorry the commercials are coming through the walls at this point
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Global warming is proven a HOAX once again. Now excuse me, I have a political campaign to run. I'm ten points ahead!
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing unusual occurred.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am glad it was 57 here today with a nice breeze.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear yer swampers.  Oh, who am I kidding?   You always wear yer swampers up there.


I live in America
With a pair of Payless shoes
The upper peninsula
And the television news
And I've seen my wife
At the K-Mart
In strange ideas
We live apart
I live in a trailer home
With a snow mobile, my car
The window is broken out
And the interstate is far 
I drove all night
To find my child
In strange ideas
He's been reviled
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's difficult digging out 8 inches...from my pants!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You couldn't pay me enough to live in the upper peninsula.
 
Markus5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hello winter, my old friend
I've come to talk with you again
 
hereinNC
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ahh look at all the little snowflakes huddled together :)
 
alice_600
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Its been windy down here we had a sprinkle but the snow didn't stay. Like my gran said "Don't live in the UP, stay south east. Cultists, tourists and serial killers live up there,"
 
pirviii
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We're having some great weather here in Colorado. Many years we have the cold and snow the week before Halloween so kids design there costumes to fit over big coats. There have been years that it gets bad in September and stays bad through Feb. I'm not complaining this year, it's been nice and it looks like it only cools down 10 degrees next week.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lucky bastards, Never gets much snow here. What we do get melts in an hour.
 
buster_v
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Happy to be in the UP today!
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 630x851]


Japan, right hand drive.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: You couldn't pay me enough to live in the upper peninsula.


Well, look who's afraid of being an isolated alcoholic surrounded by trumpanzees.
 
madcitymac
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Damn, the wife and I would have been in Ironwood Saturday into Sunday if we hadn't changed our plans. We decided to head home Saturday afternoon instead of staying north. Lucky call on our part I guess.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was below freezing and snowing here in Indy at about 2:40 am, but we didn't get any accumulation which I'm thankful for because it is way too early for snowmageddon... and the temps will be back around 78 degrees by the weekend.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wrong place to snow. It is supposed to snow in western Colorado instead. Lake Mead needs the runoff.
 
