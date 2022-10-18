 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   100 political signs found in dumpster. Only 100 million more to go   (6abc.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maga
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
...and it won't affect peoples' opinions on who they vote for in the election.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I live in GA and on all the local tv channels, every commercial break are those awful political adverts. I've gotten really good at finding the remote and hitting the mute button.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The GQP is a terrorist organization.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The mouth-breathers - from both sides of the aisle - around here play this ticky-tack political sign game each election season. Placing, misplacing, stealing, and defacing signs.

It's all very childish.  But what do you expect?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here we have tons of them around the funniest two are the ones running for governor, the MAGA guy is named Cox and the dem is named Moore. So on the side of the road you see them next to each other MOORE COX.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ban the damn things, they serve no purpose.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If your sign is still up a week after the election charge the candidate a hundred bucks for each sign the city has to take down.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I take down Republican signs when I see them. Sure it's petty and pointless but I get a laugh out of it and personally don't believe nazis deserve free speech
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I expect this is not the work of individual actors but people working at the behest of the RNC to do the dirty work
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've always said that the only people making any profit during elections are the TV stations airing those political commercials over and over and over and the sign making people. Come November 7th and they will all be replaced by the local ambulence chaser commercials for law firms.

I've got to say though, at least the tv stations are fair and play the same number of commercials for both parties.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

groppet: Here we have tons of them around the funniest two are the ones running for governor, the MAGA guy is named Cox and the dem is named Moore. So on the side of the road you see them next to each other MOORE COX.


A while back, we had Goode vs. Weed. Similar fun times with political signs.
 
debug
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Has a political sign ever in history influenced a person's vote?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: The mouth-breathers - from both sides of the aisle - around here play this ticky-tack political sign game each election season. Placing, misplacing, stealing, and defacing signs.

It's all very childish.  But what do you expect?


It's really a plot by America's big sign companies to sell more signs and its been going on forever.  They hire locals to steal the signs and sell them back over and over.
It's all about profits for BIG SIGN
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Put up all the political signs you want on your property, and if somebody steals or defaces them I fully support your right to press charges. Put up political signs on public property and you can eat a bag of dicks.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The subject of TFA is someone stealing signs supporting Democratic candidates. The Democrats making this complaint are supported by witnesses, surveillance video, recovered signs held as evidence, and a police report.

This is followed by:

"Republicans in Chester County say they're victims of sign stealing too...Terzian said several of his party's signs have been stolen from around the county, though he did not know a specific number."

In other words:

"This horrible thing our party is clearly guilty of is mysteriously happening to us, too! The only difference is that we have NO witnesses, NO surveillance video, NO evidence, and NO police report."
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Ban the damn things, they serve no purpose.


I disagree.  You can learn a lot about your neighbor in a short amount of time when they put up a "F*CK BIDEN" sign.

Or, when they wear a "F*CK BIDEN" sweater.

Or, when a conversation about the local high school robotics team has to end because your neighbor interjected that he sends his daughter to another school because the local school has too many students from a predominantly Black neighborhood.
 
fat boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

berylman: I expect this is not the work of individual actors but people working at the behest of the RNC to do the dirty work


Karma Chameleon: I take down Republican signs when I see them. Sure it's petty and pointless but I get a laugh out of it and personally don't believe nazis deserve free speech


Oh Well
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: macadamnut: Ban the damn things, they serve no purpose.

I disagree.  You can learn a lot about your neighbor in a short amount of time when they put up a "F*CK BIDEN" sign.

Or, when they wear a "F*CK BIDEN" sweater.

Or, when a conversation about the local high school robotics team has to end because your neighbor interjected that he sends his daughter to another school because the local school has too many students from a predominantly Black neighborhood.


There's one house in our town that flies a Trump flag, and we already knew they were the town's fattest family.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, that's me. Not the Asian guy.  I've since learned to make the signs water/oil-proof.  You can use the newer ones as shelter in the rain.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: The mouth-breathers - from both sides of the aisle - around here play this ticky-tack political sign game each election season. Placing, misplacing, stealing, and defacing signs.

It's all very childish.  But what do you expect?


Well if I was a betting man, I'd expect some BSAB assclown will eventually show up to try to blame this on "both sides of the aisle."
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There are a few people around here that have billboard size signs in their yards. Most time they leave them up until a few months after the election. I would love to see an ordinance enforced to have any political signs removed 24 hours after an election or face fines. I'm sure the "freedom" lovers would lose their minds over that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: Put up all the political signs you want on your property,


Our HOA doesn't allow any political signs on our yards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

debug: Has a political sign ever in history influenced a person's vote?


It's how I keep track of who not to vote for in local nonpartisan elections. I'm in a semi-rural area and most of the farmers around here are hard core right wing and put up giant roadside signs for every candidate from governor to city council.

It isn't always easy to do the research into how all the small local candidates lean, so if a see a sign for county clerk candidate next to a republican senate candidate sign, I should vote for whoever is running against them.

Hasn't failed me so far.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Hoopy Frood: Put up all the political signs you want on your property,

Our HOA doesn't allow any political signs on our yards.

[Fark user image 850x477]


What's that from?
 
