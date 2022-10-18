 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Not sure why Florida Man™ had a razor, he appears to have never used it on himself   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Battery, Legal terms, Matthew Leatham, male victim, Felony, criminal complaint, police interview, felony battery charge  
•       •       •

366 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 12:20 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maga
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's always Pasco County.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Haven't I seen him before? Or was this another other idiot with the stupidest state tattooed to his forehead.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Haven't I seen him before? Or was this another other idiot with the stupidest state tattooed to his forehead.


Same idiot, different crime.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Who does he think he is, Sweeney Todd?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Someone needs to put him in a "How Nature Says Don't Touch" shop
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ladies...he's single.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
wow...that is serious dedication to the Florida Man aesthetic. You won't find anyone with the New Hampshire state profile tattooed on their forehead
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This has to be fake.

/huh
//guess I do still have an ounce of faith left
///nope. There it went.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whereas Florida is America's Wang, this man has a penis tattoo on his forehead.
 
hammettman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is he self-aware enough to be using his Florida facial tattoo as a means to express an ironic in your face (literally) detachment with a goal to subvert the stereotype or is he just Florida Man, through and through, down to the bone?

I may not need an answer on this.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: wow...that is serious dedication to the Florida Man aesthetic. You won't find anyone with the New Hampshire state profile tattooed on their forehead
[thesmokinggun.com image 325x404][Fark user image 175x287]


Nah, he just passed out and someone drew a dick on his face.
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did he take your fancy things away?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

brainlordmesomorph: berylman: wow...that is serious dedication to the Florida Man aesthetic. You won't find anyone with the New Hampshire state profile tattooed on their forehead
[thesmokinggun.com image 325x404][Fark user image 175x287]

Nah, he just passed out and someone drew a dick on his face.


It would be funny if the tattooist yelled "PARTY FOUL!" as he was drawing that on his face.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.