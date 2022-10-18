 Skip to content
(Some farking guy)   The demographics of swearing. If you drive in Atlanta then you know why Georgia is #1 in the nation in cussing, as it's called down here
45
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure being stuck in Atlanta traffic would make Jesus take his name in vain.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GA resident here. I work from home now, so the only thing I'm cussing is my PC screen.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Typical driver as seen on I-76/I-85 downtown around 14th street.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: n I-76/I-85 downtown around 14th street.


Opps..I-75/I-85 sorry...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The favorite word here in GA is pronounced as three syllables.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x446]

Typical driver as seen on I-76/I-85 downtown around 14th street.


You left out the gun.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: The favorite word here in GA is pronounced as three syllables.


WA-FFLE HOUSE.

Yup 3 syllables.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x446]

Typical driver as seen on I-76/I-85 downtown around 14th street.


That guy has about 3 million cousins in L.A.

/at any given moment
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was only greened to promote the swear jar, wasn't it?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They counted 'hell' and 'damn' as swearing, but not 'coont?'
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: You left out the gun.


Nah,. it's in his glove box. He'll grab it in a second as soon as they person he's yelling at, rolls down his window.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rest of the worlds swears are more fun and whimsical that ours.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A study based on tweets.  Fark me.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: A study based on tweets.  Fark me.


Twitter sucks but i bet it produces a well-structured dataset.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: They counted 'hell' and 'damn' as swearing, but not 'coont?'


Does Twitter have filters for the more racist/misogynist stuff? I'd guess the n word would be filtered but have not and do not wish to test.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thechive.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hell and damn don't farking count, you shiatheads
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had to go to a training session in Atlanta (actually about 20 miles south of the Atlanta core) and
they kicked us out on Friday at 11am.
I said why so soon?  He said well, if we don't, you'll never make it out of the city until probably 5pm.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: GA resident here. I work from home now, so the only thing I'm cussing is my PC screen.


I work from home in Dallas, or commute to Kennesaw, so I get to avoid the interstate.  I did my time as a field engineer doing client onsite visits in Atlanta. What do you mean it took 4 hours to go from Roswell to McDonough???

/GA drivers suck
//I-285: too close for missiles, switching to guns
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
only 31 for new york?

either it's getting diluted by upstate or we're using curse words that their analysis doesn't recognize as such
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: They counted 'hell' and 'damn' as swearing, but not 'coont?'


Did they publish their underlying data (i.e. their twitter scraping after processing)? It didn't look like it on their page, but maybe I missed it.  Anyhow, what got me thinking that was this statement (my bolding):

"We then collected data on a selection of swear words (and some variations), including:
ass, asshole, badass, bastard, biatch, bloody, bullshiat, crap, damn, douche, douchebag, fark, hell, moron, scum, shiat, whore."

It'd be nice to know what counts as a 'variation', plus the entire list of base words, not just this "including" subset.  Like...is "motherfarker" the same as "fark" for their count?  What about 'godfarkingdamnit'?  Is it double-counted for each category it matches?  Did they only do exact matches, or did they pick up spelling variations/mistakes and self-censoring. Would "f*ck" or "fark" get counted in the "fark" category?

They count douche and douchebag as separate words, apparently given that quote above; so I'd say sh*t and sh*thead or motherfarker and fark should be separate.  Would be nice to know.

Also 'moron'...'scum'...really? Is it swear words or just negative sentiment insults?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PTP_Professor: I did my time as a field engineer


Hmmm.

Did you know I am a field engineer dispatcher?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PTP_Professor: I-285: too close for missiles, switching to guns


Now with the new construction going on, I am so glad I do not have to go the Vinings office anymore and I can work from home.

I will not miss I-285 anytime soon.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PTP_Professor: 4 hours to go from Roswell to McDonough


4 hours?  Not bad. LOL
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: PTP_Professor: I did my time as a field engineer

Hmmm.

Did you know I am a field engineer dispatcher?


Interesting. I did that briefly. I now am the engineering manager at our IT consulting firm.  2 dispatchers, 3 senior engineers, 5 field engineers, 4 helpdesk engineers all report to me now.

/webcam privacy slider is the bane of our existence - end users cannot figure it out
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: PTP_Professor: 4 hours to go from Roswell to McDonough

4 hours?  Not bad. LOL


I hope you're not like the dispatcher who sent me from my house to Roswell to pickup hardware, then to Winder for an installation of a printer, then to Waycross to deliver 4 desktops, then to Palmetto to swap out a failing backup drive, and then home.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: 2 dispatchers, 3 senior engineers, 5 field engineers, 4 helpdesk engineers all report to me now.


I am in a bank of field dispatchers of 5 people, and dozens of engineers nationwide.

We have a large helpdesk that does the fixing of remote issues and when they can't fix things they call me to "get a tech out there"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PTP_Professor: I hope you're not like the dispatcher who sent me from my house to Roswell to pickup hardware, then to Winder for an installation of a printer, then to Waycross to deliver 4 desktops, then to Palmetto to swap out a failing backup drive, and then home.


oh hell no...I dispatch techs in CO, NV, AZ and Southern CA.

but I live in GA...go figure.
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Interesting.  I didn't realize so many Scots lived in Georgia.
 
crzybtch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Driving on I-94 in Detroit ever day has made me a much more accomplished swearer.

"You ignorant c&*$#&%$ing mofoing coont, hang up your fooking phone and drive! " is a personal favorite.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Interesting.  I didn't realize so many Scots lived in Georgia.


The Scots helped James Oglethorpe create the colony, as they were some of the best soldiers available. Scots have been in Georgia since 1736.
 
Katwang
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was stuck behind your stupid ass on the road for 25 years. Jimmy Carter BLVD and Peachtree IND BLVD can suck my d*ck! Don't miss you at all.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I did find a contender for Atlanta freeways: I-95,295,395, and 495 across the Potomac in Alexandria. It even includes a drawbridge for extra farkup goodness.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: I-95,295,395, and 495 across the Potomac in Alexandria


I'm an ex I-270 man myself.

The potomac....whites ferry for the win...
 
Lycan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Missing from the list: blue balled twat waffles!
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I cuss just fine in Vegas traffic.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x446]

Typical driver as seen on I-76/I-85 downtown around 14th street.


316 has been growing rant-worthy, just as a useless side note.

/Athens over here
//Rarely ever drive in Hotlanta except to airport
///And lately more apt to take Groome Transportation because eff that traffic
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mudd's woman: 316 has been growing rant-worthy, just as a useless side note.


I watch the traffic reports on the local AM news..and 316 is usually mentioned.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Another Government Employee: The favorite word here in GA is pronounced as three syllables.

WA-FFLE HOUSE.

Yup 3 syllables.


Sheeeeiiiitttt.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Gordon Bennett: They counted 'hell' and 'damn' as swearing, but not 'coont?'

Did they publish their underlying data (i.e. their twitter scraping after processing)? It didn't look like it on their page, but maybe I missed it.  Anyhow, what got me thinking that was this statement (my bolding):

"We then collected data on a selection of swear words (and some variations), including:
ass, asshole, badass, bastard, biatch, bloody, bullshiat, crap, damn, douche, douchebag, fark, hell, moron, scum, shiat, whore."

It'd be nice to know what counts as a 'variation', plus the entire list of base words, not just this "including" subset.  Like...is "motherfarker" the same as "fark" for their count?  What about 'godfarkingdamnit'?  Is it double-counted for each category it matches?  Did they only do exact matches, or did they pick up spelling variations/mistakes and self-censoring. Would "f*ck" or "fark" get counted in the "fark" category?

They count douche and douchebag as separate words, apparently given that quote above; so I'd say sh*t and sh*thead or motherfarker and fark should be separate.  Would be nice to know.

Also 'moron'...'scum'...really? Is it swear words or just negative sentiment insults?


I miss George Carlin.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Mudd's woman: 316 has been growing rant-worthy, just as a useless side note.

I watch the traffic reports on the local AM news..and 316 is usually mentioned.


I don't know when the bulk of 316 was constructed, but it sure seems like whoever was behind it had no farking clue how traffic demands would be changing. Hindsight, etc., I suppose.
It used to be that things didn't start to get hair until past Lawrenceville.
Now it's well before that.
 
phedex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mudd's woman: steklo: [Fark user image 850x446]

Typical driver as seen on I-76/I-85 downtown around 14th street.

316 has been growing rant-worthy, just as a useless side note.

/Athens over here
//Rarely ever drive in Hotlanta except to airport
///And lately more apt to take Groome Transportation because eff that traffic


The last time I *could* have driven through atlanta, I instead cut over to the east coast and took highways on that side, all the way to florida.

maybe added an hour to the trip but it saved me a year of life expectancy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mudd's woman: but it sure seems like whoever was behind it had no farking clue how traffic demands would be changing. Hindsight, etc., I suppose.


I.E. Robert Moses, NYS. He built the roads in NY when cars only did 30 MPH and made all his entrance and exit ramps tight curves.  So now, if you need to get on a parkway, you need to 0 to 70 MPH in a matter of yards on a tight curve. Perfect for Mini Coopers...

not so much for SUV's and Soccer mom vans...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phedex: The last time I *could* have driven through atlanta


I often would plan my trips around big cities late at night to miss all the traffic, but in Atlanta, it's always a mess no matter the time of day.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: phedex: The last time I *could* have driven through atlanta

I often would plan my trips around big cities late at night to miss all the traffic, but in Atlanta, it's always a mess no matter the time of day.


I do all the interstate driving in Atlanta for our family, but my wife takes over if we are going to somewhere in Buckhead. She used to live off Lindbergh, and knows the surface streets better than I do.
 
