(BBC-US)   Nord Stream blast blew away 50 meters of pipe. Not to worry, Your Mom still holds the record   (bbc.com) divider line
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like your typical industrial accident. Nothing to see here.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole thing is just stupid. "You're committing war crimes, we're sanctioning you, and we're giving weapons to your enemies. But please keep selling us oil and gas, pretty please?"
What did Europe expect to happen?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Judging by the price of diesel? They really didn't plan well. They are buying a SH*T TON of diesel to operate their electrical grid and that is just destroying the diesel market right now.

Diesel prices are such a knock on effect to all prices. We're screwed this winter.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hope they fix this fast and furiously.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A quarter mile of family at a time?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a row?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Who was smoking down there? Vlad? Peter? Yuli?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hopefully, by the seventh sequel?
 
sojourner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The most plausible explanation I've seen so far tracks with this.

- Russia loads the pipeline with gas expecting Germany to back down
- When Germany doesn't back down and refuses to pay, rather than shutting down the now effectively operational pipeline in a controlled fashion they just turn off the gas, because Russia
- German infrastructure on the other side maintains pressure by pumping in air - the pipeline needs to stay prsssurised to avoid collapsing. It's inconceivable to Germans that anyone would disregard the proper procedures for purging the gas and replacing with air pressure
- Mixture of gas and air is inflammable and a piece of junk rattling around inside causes a spark
- Kablammo
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I hope the frogmen made it back to their sub alright....
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those Russkies are real risk takers.  Imagine a coal powered submarine placing such big mines on a gas pipeline.  I be afraid a spark from the sub's furnace would cause a premature explosion.

Of course it could just be a pig inside the pipe from the Russian end.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'd buy that explanation.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Oh, I hope the frogmen made it back to their sub alright....


The sub caught fire.  Sorry.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They can call the new one 2Nord2Stream.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Germany had a few nuclear decommissioned power plants that they could bring back online to meet their energy needs.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just lay more pipe?

/giggity
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and this is subby's mom...on her day off

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Except for if gas and air is inflammable, how would a piece of junk rattling around in an inflammable environment go boom?  what your saying is you'd buy something that doesn't make sense.  Care for a bridge?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The most plausible one I've seen is that the Russian side blew it up (presumably with external explosive charges) so that they could invoke a 'Force Majeure' clause in their contracts rather than pay a penalty for shutting off deliveries. As a bonus, they get to blame it on the West (ask Tucker Carlson for the details).

No way would German engineers intentionally create a fuel-air bomb in the pipeline. If they did need to pressurize it from their end they would fill it with nitrogen, or natural gas from some other storage facility.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Did they bring enough baking soda?
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia is all about false premises and prevarications, though they've gotten a bit lazy with the Ukraine war.  How is this in Russia's best interest?  It irrevocably cuts off gas to Europe with winter coming to politically punish and economically cripple them for assisting Ukraine without looking like they simply turned off the valves for economic and political extortion; plausibly shifting the blame to a foreign actor.  They hope that as Europe freezes, deaths ans civil unrest among the most vulnerable populations will turn public opinion against helping Ukraine, aided of course by Russian propaganda.

Pipelines can be fixed and purged, the same way they were installed.  Toppled governments and faith in democracy, not so much.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What kind of bridge....
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Somaticasual: Oh, I hope the frogmen made it back to their sub alright....

The sub caught fire.  Sorry.


I swear, every time you cut corners on screen door materials....

//always spring for the coating....
 
sojourner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The most plausible one I've seen is that the Russian side blew it up (presumably with external explosive charges) so that they could invoke a 'Force Majeure' clause in their contracts rather than pay a penalty for shutting off deliveries. As a bonus, they get to blame it on the West (ask Tucker Carlson for the details).

No way would German engineers intentionally create a fuel-air bomb in the pipeline. If they did need to pressurize it from their end they would fill it with nitrogen, or natural gas from some other storage facility.


I could revise this hypothesis to automatic pressure maintenance using plain atmospheric air being on the Russian side. They do tend to murder people in the gas industry who speak out against whatever the leadership wants to do being an excruciatingly bad idea, after all.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Still an extremely low-probability scenario, particularly to explain 4 different explosions on two different pipelines within a short period of time. Not worth considering in my opinion.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Also it was obviously not a natural event as it happened twice miles apart within a small amount of time.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One thing I hoped an investigation would show is whether the explosion came from inside or outside the pipe. Still waiting ...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh my....
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Sounds like your typical industrial accident. Nothing to see here.


I hear the crew of the Muskova is still missing.  Maybe they did it.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Oh lord are you going to be embarrassed when you Google the definition of inflammable.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Russia is like a Republican.  If they tell you they didn't do it and/or they accuse someone else of doing it, it means they did it
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/CovertShores/status/1582261510952611840
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Inflammable means flammable.

What a country
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Why would you pressurize with normal air instead of CO2 or another inert gas?  You don't want to introduce oxygen into a system like that.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stop making inflammatory comments.
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Elementary logic" shows damaging the pipeline was not in the Russian interest, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Except we al know that Russians don't abide by "elementary logic", "common decency" or any form of normal behavior. In fact, I'm pretty damned sure the phrase "cutting off your nose to spite your face" originated after observing a bunch of Russians throwing vodak fueled shiat fits
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Remember that within every country, Russia especially, there are many different factions and interests.
You can find factions in Russia that would benefit, factions in the Middle East, factions in the US, etc.

Now, the difficulty in this case is that executing the damage is a pretty high skill operation, and executing it without being seen makes it even more difficult.  That reduces the number of possible operators, but still leaves more than a few.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Except why would Russia want to blow up one of the few routes to export gas in the future?  Canceling the contracts does not serve them well, they want to continue to export gas in the future. Russia has no motive for blowing up their own gas pipelines beyond using it as an excuse to potentially attack the US or Europe which they clearly lack the capability to do beyond the use of nuclear weapons.

Now the US on the other hand has the motive, technical skill, and history of sabotage to point to them as the culprits.  Add to the fact that for some reason it isn't being further investigated due to "safety" concerns.  The US wanted to remove European dependency on Russian gas and at the same time increase the market for US gas.  The US has a history of industrial sabotage both with the Iranian Suxnet virus, as well as sabotage of Russian natural gas pipelines in the 1980s. If you look at who can do the act, who benefits, and history, everything points to the US conducting this act.  It is plausible deniability that allows it to occur and a good move by the US in continuing to apply pressure to Russia.
 
