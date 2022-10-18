 Skip to content
(CNN)   It's time to break out your tiny violins, everybody. The dollar is so strong right now that scrappy up-and-comers like Apple, Proctor & Gamble, and McDonald's are getting hammered on international profits. Hopefully they'll raise prices to survive   (cnn.com) divider line
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if the dollar is strong and inflation is bad, that means inflation is worse everywhere else, right?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If those small mom and pop operations can't pull through this there is no hope for any of us.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: So if the dollar is strong and inflation is bad, that means inflation is worse everywhere else, right?


don't be silly!
just like every single other thing - it means biden is doing something wrong.  we can't quite put our finger on what but dammit hes wrong!  and hes probably eating ice cream while being wrong!
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/quick and dirty, just how I like it
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the dollar is so strong, why are we experiencing hyperinflation?  Shouldn't foreign-sourced raws and finisheds be cheaper?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still plenty of jobs to be cut to keep that quarter over quarter profit up!

/Job was cut
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In Apple's case, they already substantially increased the price of iPhones sold outside of the US.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I know, let's give corporations and wealthy people more tax cuts!
In fact, we should be paying THEM!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
F*ck I wish I could be in Europe right now.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I know, let's give corporations and wealthy people more tax cuts!
In fact, we should be paying THEM!


We should have it deducted from our checks as part of the honor for working for the 1% tax.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: F*ck I wish I could be in Europe right now.


The women in Berlin are exceptionally frisky right now, but that's NOTHING compared to Poland.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: If the dollar is so strong, why are we experiencing hyperinflation?  Shouldn't foreign-sourced raws and finisheds be cheaper?


Companies are greedy.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: F*ck I wish I could be in Europe right now.


I just got back from a month long trip. Amsterdam, Bad Durkheim (Wein and Wurst Markt), Heidelberg, Munich (Oktoberfest), Stuttgart (Cannstatter), Barcelona (La Mercè), Lisbon, Porto.

When we arrived the dollar just hit par, when we left it was at €1.04 for a dollar.  I went somewhere in Portugal, got 4 beers and received a bill for €6.  I'm looking for another vacation in December. Christmas markets in Europe are the best, but I dread the 12+ flight there.  I started looking for beach vacations but it's still 12+ hours to get anywhere (starting in ABQ, NM).
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Play Globalist games, win Globalist prizes.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Go be poor somewhere else, mega-conglomerates!
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The unemployment rate for African-American men is down to only a little over 7%, the economy is obviously overheated.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Dafatone: So if the dollar is strong and inflation is bad, that means inflation is worse everywhere else, right?

don't be silly!
just like every single other thing - it means biden is doing something wrong.  we can't quite put our finger on what but dammit hes wrong!  and hes probably eating ice cream while being wrong!


Mmmm, wrong time to eat ice cream.   I feel so naughty.....

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where can I get some of them strong dollars?
Mine weak dollars just aren't getting very far.
 
alex10294
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dafatone: So if the dollar is strong and inflation is bad, that means inflation is worse everywhere else, right?


You can make the dollar weaker by printing more money, thus increasing inflation.  It's a tough spot monetary policy-wise. If we hadn't printed so much money before, we could do it now to tame the dollar, but that option really isn't on the table.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gary "Trump's tax cuts for billionaires" Cohn now says we gotta lay people off in order to get inflation under control. I say start with him.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ less than a minute ago  

alex10294: Dafatone: So if the dollar is strong and inflation is bad, that means inflation is worse everywhere else, right?

You can make the dollar weaker by printing more money, thus increasing inflation.  It's a tough spot monetary policy-wise. If we hadn't printed so much money before, we could do it now to tame the dollar, but that option really isn't on the table.


Nothing wrong with a strong dollar.
 
