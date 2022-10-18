 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Pro tip: When the police search your house for the illegal kangaroo you're selling on Facebook, don't try to hide it in the closet- they know to look there   (fox43.com) divider line
24
    More: Strange, Hunting, Cole M. Williams, Littlestown man, Adams County, Facebook, summary counts of unlawful importation of wildlife, Plea, last month  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Should have tied the kangaroo down, sport.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh father, I'm so ashamed.

*puts on paper bag*
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice uniform, bruh.
And that's a rough 19.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I keep mine in a large cardboard container. It's a boxing kangaroo.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kangaroo scrapple might be tasty. Now we'll never know.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
JFC, nevermind, that's not the perp and I need more coffee. FML...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where does one get a baby kangaroo? Do you steal it from the zoo? Or does Pennsylvania have an indigenous population of roos? I'm flummoxed.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's not very hoppy now that he's lost that roo.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So that is where the Pennsyltucky Bigfoots hide.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Where does one get a baby kangaroo? Do you steal it from the zoo? Or does Pennsylvania have an indigenous population of roos? I'm flummoxed.


Never watched these guys when you were a kid?

cartoonbrew.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Will he be tried in a kangaroo court?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hang up my jumpers in the closet too.
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He was hopping mad being stuck in there.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What Facebook group is the underground market for kangaroos? I'm not a Facebook user so I don't know.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Where does one get a baby kangaroo? Do you steal it from the zoo? Or does Pennsylvania have an indigenous population of roos? I'm flummoxed.


Why, Texas of course!

https://www.jandaexotics.com/kangaroo-for-sale
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You'll roo the day you stole one of these animals!
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Should have tied the kangaroo down, sport.


...dammit ;-)
 
nartreb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(haven't RTFA, but...)

The really funny part of this is that the guy saw the cops coming, and the first thing he thought of was "they're coming for my kangaroo!"
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Where does one get a baby kangaroo? Do you steal it from the zoo? Or does Pennsylvania have an indigenous population of roos? I'm flummoxed.


He had it shipped in.  This kid can get around all the supply chain issues and get a kangaroo yet I still have to go to 3 grocery stores to get my food shopping done andi still can't get certain brands I like.

Maybe I should start eating kangaroo
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I tried to think of something snarky to write, but I can't think of anything.  Lunch is almost over, so I'm gonna bounce on out of here.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
New rule: once all the shelter pets have been adopted, THEN you people can go ahead and try for an exotic pet.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Where does one get a baby kangaroo? Do you steal it from the zoo? Or does Pennsylvania have an indigenous population of roos? I'm flummoxed.


They come in the same way as koalas

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
