(Lifehacker)   You're trick-or-treating wrong. Not the kids, you   (lifehacker.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't give out candy with nuts...

I give out all the good chocolaty stuff and it has nuts.  But I also have a completely separate bowl with nut-less candy for any kid with allergies.  I think I have one kid out of a hundred whose parents choose that bowl because of an allergy.


More and more people are skipping trick-or-treating for various reasons-safety concerns, philosophical differences with the idea of begging strangers for free treats, a global pandemic, it's a pain-in-the-ass-but we can't let this happen.

Yeah, the schedule guru at my son's middle school decided Oct 31, would be a great night to have non-Halloween event from 5pm to 8pm.  I guess they adhere to that philosophy.  Many middle schoolers grow out of trick or treating by then but they still like to participate - have friends over, do apples and cupcakes and hotdogs and chili, hand out candy, etc.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Give out 2 liter bottles of Mountain Dew.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Letting your kids be rude

I got clowned on by a pack of 12 year-olds last year.  I mean, I was kind of jealous because I remember being 12 years old with my friends and having fun clowning on some hapless old geezer, but... oh shiat.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
#8 Candy Corn

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It was one year in Raleigh, NC that the houses on the street had bars set up in some of the garages so that the adults could grab a drink, shoot the sh*t with the neighbors as the kids grabbed the candy.

Good times.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
1) Close the neighborhood to cars

2) Release the children
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i thought this would be a thread about the abomination that is "Trunk or Treat"
 
asciibaron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: It was one year in Raleigh, NC that the houses on the street had bars set up in some of the garages so that the adults could grab a drink, shoot the sh*t with the neighbors as the kids grabbed the candy.

Good times.


that does sound like good times
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Actually, subby, I end up with a big bag of great candy. Almond Joys are my favorite, or that one with the crispy rice inside it and the red wrapper.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

asciibaron: that does sound like good times


It was. Really nice. Some houses set up the bar with drinks, some cooked finger foods on camper style stoves and when you got tired of hanging out you simply walked over to another house and do it all over again. One house had a BBQ going with burgers, hot dogs and wings.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1. Scaring your kid
Meh, it's good for kids to get a little scared. You need to know their limit (save the deep psychological scars for other days - in fact, long, repeated small doses do better with this). Keep it fun, don't not do it.

2. Not taking safety seriously
Yes - but again, don't overdo it and make it an overly-sanitized bubble-wrapped boring ass day.

3. Freaking out about people slipping drugs in the candy
Actually good advice here. Nobody is handing out expensive drugs to lousy little kids for free. Take a glance to make sure there's nothing opened or adulterated, maybe, but that's about it.

4. Letting your kids be rude
This is a good one, I support the effort.

5. Giving out candy with nuts
Whoa, no. Full stop. This goes with the safety thing. It's good to have something without nuts as an option, yes, but don't punish everyone just in case - let the kids' parents worry about their own as appropriate.

6. Poor planning
Yeah, you know your limit and your kids' limits, make sure it's appropriate for your situation.

7. Skipping trick-or-treating altogether
Meh, kind of depends, doesn't it? If you have a good neighborhood for it, then yeah, participate, it's fun. But if you're out on Bumblefark County Road 1313 East and your neighbors are spaced out a quarter mile apart? Just find a halloween party or something to take them to.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Actually, subby, I end up with a big bag of great candy. Almond Joys are my favorite, or that one with the crispy rice inside it and the red wrapper.


100 Grand. A favorite with my kids.

I've mentioned before that back when I had a house, I gave out a wide variety of treats. Juice boxes, pudding cups, fruit snacks, Rice Krispie Treats, little cups of Pringles, etc, plus candy bars. I figured it would be a bigger developing trend than it seems to be; something for every one of every age. It didn't cost much more; I just bought things ahead of time when they were on sale.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Put up a sign that says "No candy.  Sex offender."
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i thought this would be a thread about the abomination that is "Trunk or Treat"


Trunk or Treat is fine...as long as it's done  several days before Halloween and isn't meant to replace Trick or Treat in any way, shape, or form.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: It was one year in Raleigh, NC that the houses on the street had bars set up in some of the garages so that the adults could grab a drink, shoot the sh*t with the neighbors as the kids grabbed the candy.

Good times.


Adults got Jell-O shots at some of the houses on military bases.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My wife bought a giant bag of candy from Costco over the weekend. Probably about 75% left. If we keep eating it, by Halloween I expect I'll be down to handing out my weed, fentanyl, and porn collection
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Halloween sucks in white suburbia these days.  Few kids are allowed out, all supervised by a Karen at the end of your driveway like you're going to abduct their kids.

I feel sorry for the kids.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Adults got Jell-O shots at some of the houses on military bases


That's a great idea!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Halloween sucks in white suburbia these days.  Few kids are allowed out, all supervised by a Karen at the end of your driveway like you're going to abduct their kids.

I feel sorry for the kids.


Here in my neighborhood vans come from other parts of the town, empty out the kids and parents they walk the block, get back in the van and go down the road some more.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

asciibaron: i thought this would be a thread about the abomination that is "Trunk or Treat"


Ugh.  Some idiots in my town started doing that about 5 years ago.  They of course lived on the state highway so didn't think it was safe for their rugrats to go out.

So do I, so I helped out the neighbors that I back up to, as they're on a quiet road.  And we had next to no traffic that year, so had tons of leftover candy and had decorated for maybe a dozen kids to see.

They've finally stopped doing 'trunk or treat' on actual Halloween, and doing it over the weekend this year, but I still refuse to participate as they shut down Main Street (a state Highway) without going through the proper procedures to do it.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's pretty clear the author never got to go trick or treating...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We live one block too far for most kids to be bothered to go up the hill for two or three houses on our block that give out candy. The majority of the town is overrun with kids from all the neighboring towns. I'm not sure if it's the norm else where but all the towns around here stagger ToT night so kids can go 5 nights in a row. One year two towns decided to have it on the same night. The parents had a meltdown on facebook.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: asciibaron: i thought this would be a thread about the abomination that is "Trunk or Treat"

Trunk or Treat is fine...as long as it's done  several days before Halloween and isn't meant to replace Trick or Treat in any way, shape, or form.


Just to clarify, Trunk or Treat isn't about whipping out one's todger in exchange for candy?


Boy, have I been doing things wrong here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: It's pretty clear the author never got to go trick or treating...


the family across the street from me growing up were Jehovah witnesses. They did not go out trick or treating nor did they hand out candy. They usually left and went somewhere for the day.

I've always felt bad for them. One of the girls that lived there was my age and when we were at the bus stop, the following day, I would give her some of my candy.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: JeffSon069: It's pretty clear the author never got to go trick or treating...

the family across the street from me growing up were Jehovah witnesses. They did not go out trick or treating nor did they hand out candy. They usually left and went somewhere for the day.

I've always felt bad for them. One of the girls that lived there was my age and when we were at the bus stop, the following day, I would give her some of my candy.


Lots of free toilet paper and eggs though, just have to scrape them off the house.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Parents of kids with allergies have to be vigilante

Does that mean they'll exact revenge on anyone who gives out candy with nuts?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Parents, watch out for meth and razor blades in your kid's candy. The internet tells me that people put those expensive items in candy all the time.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Give out bullion cubes and activated yeast packets.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ChrisDe: Parents, watch out for meth and razor blades in your kid's candy. The internet tells me that people put those expensive items in candy all the time.


Normally in Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and full-size bars (small candy is too small to conceal razors). So be sure to confiscate all of them just to be safe.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Like so many things in life, trick or treating is a major stressor in our house. My 9 year old is naturally all about it. My wife wants us all to go trick or treat--great. I feel like we should provide candy for kids, also (since we're participating). My wife is vehemently, wildly against us providing candy. Her thought is that, since we handed out candy in the years before we had kids, we shouldn't have to hand it out now. I feel, at the very least, we should put a bowl on the porch. Each year, my wife goes apeshiat when I suggest such a thing...such is life.
 
