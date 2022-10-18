 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for October 18 is bespoke, as in I've learned that often bespoke you before they sting you   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing, 16th century, verb bespeak, factory-made furniture, synonym of custom-made, The New Yorker, English language of yore, charm of a bespoke, English language  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 10:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"In olden days, artisanal bicycle makers would lovingly bespoke each wheel by hand."
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite overused yet, unless I start seeing Kraft brand bespoke cheese product.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bespoke" is British English for "custom-made". Why is it in Merriam-Webster, which is the dictionary for American English?

It should be the Oxford English Dictionary's word of the day.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
( -__-)
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, we're doing the Uxbridge English Dictionary now?
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
god i hate that word and the people who use it
 
Eravior
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

virgo47: god i hate that word and the people who use it


It's a very cromulent word.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ameeriklane: "Bespoke" is British English for "custom-made". Why is it in Merriam-Webster, which is the dictionary for American English?

It should be the Oxford English Dictionary's word of the day.


American marketers latched onto it because it sounds more classy than 'custom-made'.
 
Eravior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eravior: virgo47: god i hate that word and the people who use it

It's a very cromulent word.


Figures. Googled it after the fact and I screwed up the line. And also learned...

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's an actual word found in dictionaries now.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ameeriklane: "Bespoke" is British English for "custom-made". Why is it in Merriam-Webster, which is the dictionary for American English?

It should be the Oxford English Dictionary's word of the day.


It's American English for something that Karen will not allow you to do to her.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.