 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Backed up driver damages Japan's oldest toilet, needs to eat more fibre   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
    More: Fail, Japan, Newspaper, Zen, Toilet, Bidet, Osaka, Toilets, Toilets in Japan  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like he's really in a pinch.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he really had to go.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it was accidentally rammed by a car driven by an employee of an organisation that preserves cultural relics"

Interviewer: "so why did you leave your last job?"
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the problem with rear ends, you never really know where you're aiming.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More accurately, The walls and door were damaged. The toilet itself is a flipping hole in the floor so yeah.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That is one strange-looking vehicle.
I want one.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens when you dump the clutch?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Netrngr: More accurately, The walls and door were damaged. The toilet itself is a flipping hole in the floor so yeah.


In British English, a "toilet" is the whole facility, not just the device itself. So TFA, being from the Guardian, had an excuse, but not subby,
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brawndo: "it was accidentally rammed by a car driven by an employee of an organisation that preserves cultural relics"

Interviewer: "so why did you leave your last job?"


Previous employer was suuuuper strict about how much time I spent in the bathroom.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I read that as "backed up river" at first, which would have been even more tragic, but a lot less easily preventable.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
damaged? It looks like someone blew it up
 
electricjebus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 499x333]
That is one strange-looking vehicle.
I want one.


I kinda like it.  Looks like something from a 90's movie set in the future or a Beetle with no butt.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 499x333]
That is one strange-looking vehicle.
I want one.


This is what happens  when you accidentally leave a VW bug and a VW  thing alone for too long....
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

electricjebus: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 499x333]
That is one strange-looking vehicle.
I want one.

I kinda like it.  Looks like something from a 90's movie set in the future or a Beetle with no butt.


Looks like the old German army patrol car (aka, the Volkswagen Thing) got updated.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 499x333]
That is one strange-looking vehicle.
I want one.

This is what happens  when you accidentally leave a VW bug and a VW  thing alone for too long....


Beet me to the punch!

Beet punch, incidentally, could've kept him moar regular, and probably prevented this hole restroom wreck to begin with.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You ever had dinner at Benihana?  You'd be crashing into the nearest toilet too.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Netrngr: More accurately, The walls and door were damaged. The toilet itself is a flipping hole in the floor so yeah.

In British English, a "toilet" is the whole facility, not just the device itself. So TFA, being from the Guardian, had an excuse, but not subby,


Also, subby has no excuse for using the British spelling of 'fiber'.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.