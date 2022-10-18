 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 237 of WW3: Ukraine's energy infrastructure is under renewed attack, including strikes on facilities in Kyiv and Dnipro. At least 13 people killed after Russian bomber crashes into Yeysk apartment building. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
32
    Ukraine, Russian attacks, Kiev, Russia's fatal attacks, reports of explosions, SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Russian kamikaze drone yesterday morning, city's mayor  
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Another day, another gut-punch troop casualty count. I'm all for gutting Russia like a trout, but this daily routine of dryly - and safely - transcribing actual horrifying deaths is making me feel like a ghoul.October troop extrapolations are approaching March actual levels. Anyone remember what the casualty count in March was from? Wasn't it mainly from the failed Kyiv invasion with the miles long parking lot of stalled Russian tanks and the woods full of Ukrainians with Javelins?But the same casualty count, concentrated, as the current multi pronged collapse and rout of the Russian front in the south, now? My God, that must have been hell on Earth for the Russians in that Kyiv column. I would think that, psychologically, it would have shattered them as effective military units.Thoughts, anyone?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's some answers to a question raised over the weekend:


SBU reveals details of the investigation into the destruction of the AN-225 Mriya

The SBU said that officials of the Antonov state enterprise did not protect the dream from destruction, despite warnings. According to the investigation, employees of the enterprise for a long time prevented the Defense Forces from securing the airfield.

The investigators also found that the former general director of Antonov illegally sent Ukrainians of military age abroad. In March, he submitted to the State Border Service a list of employees traveling abroad to service aircraft. But I included outsiders in the list. Among them is his close relative.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're no ghoul Harlee, If the ruscists weren't so dead set on fractally warcrime-ming their way into propping up their criminal empire they might have cared for human lives and never started this abomination. Putin should be burning in a hell of his own creation if there was anyone decent in what passes for leadership over there. He isn't, so all those people are. You are observing this. The ghouls are strictly their leadership.

/morning
//there's donuts and bacon, and donuts with bacon.
///thank you for doing what you're doing Harlee.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Harlee, Fark collapsing white space pisses me off. I try to format well. Maybe it's to make up for my other mistakes. BTW, is there a consensus, or is it a faux pas when you spell Zelensky? Zelenskiy? Zelenskyy?, Zelenskey? I tend to mix and match or really don't think about it, and hope I'm not offending anyone.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Main news for October 17:

morning 4 "arrivals" around Kyiv in the . 28 drones flew in the direction of Kyiv, most of them were shot down . as a result of the impact . died 4 people

As a result of the morning strikes, 585 settlements were left without electricity .

NATO begins training on nuclear deterrence.

Ukroboronprom announced the Ukrainian response to Iranian drones.

Ukrainian soldiers shot down 85% of drones that Russia released in a day.

Ukraine called on Iran to immediately stop supplying Russia with weapons.

108 women were returned from Russian captivity.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
October 18


Ukraine under fire: the situation in the regions

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region

the Russians hiat Myrivska and Pokrovska communities with "Hrads" and heavy artillery. Agricultural enterprises and power lines were damaged. Previously, people were not injured.

📍 Kryvyi Rih

Around 06:30 in the morning, terrorist troops struck the northern part of Kryvyi Rih. As for the consequences of the explosions, they have not yet commented on the situation.

📍 Mykolaiv

At night, Mykolaiv was shelled with S-300 missiles. There is a hit in a two-story building. A man's body was found under the rubble, search and rescue operations continue.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians are looting local people to build fortifications - General Staff

In Blagodatny, Kherson region, the occupiers are stealing building materials and metal structures for the construction of engineering fortifications from private households of civilians.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kharkiv under fire - two series of explosions in 5 minutes

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, the occupiers attacked the industrial district of the city.13 people died in Russia as a result of a military plane crash

According to the official statistics of the Russian Ministry of Defense, 13 people, including 3 children, died as a result of the Su-34 crash on a residential building in Yeysk. Another 19 civilians were injured.Two flights to the energy infrastructure facility in Dnipro

Serious damage. More details later. The State Emergency Service is working.In Zhytomyr, 2 flights have previously arrived at the energy supply facility. The State Emergency Service is working.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HaHa, anyone want to speculate on what happened, or is this a dead horse now?

Musk said that he will continue to finance Starlink in Ukraine SpaceX withdrew the Pentagon's request to pay for Starlink Internet for Ukraine - Elon Musk
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Dnipro, two flights hiat the energy infrastructure object. Serious damage. More details later. The State Emergency Service is working. !! the Russians hiat the energy infrastructure facility in the Dnipro with two missiles

There was a fire and serious destruction at the place of impact.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA reported that some districts of Dnipro, Synelnikovo and Vasylkivka remained without electricity. One of the pumping stations of "Dniprovodokanal" was de-energized. There are water outages on the left bank of the city.

Residents of Dnipro and the region are asked to save electricity as much as possible.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Russians once again kidnapped the employees of the ZNPP

Yesterday, Russian terrorists detained Oleg Kostyukov, the head of information technology service at the Zaporizhia NPP, and Oleg Osheka, the station's assistant general director, and took them to an unknown destination.

Currently, nothing is known about their whereabouts and condition.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Mayor of Kyiv confirms the hit to a critical infrastructure facility in the Desnyan district.

We emphasize that the locations of hits and the work of air defense systems cannot be posted on social networks...!! The mayor of Zhytomyr reported that the city was left without electricity and water as a result of the flights..Russia uses kamikaze drones for psychological terror - ISW

Drone strikes can cause extensive damage to civilian infrastructure and kill and injure many people without significant military consequences.

"Russian forces continue to use drones to create psychological effects associated with targeting civilian areas, instead of trying to create asymmetric operational effects by conducting concentrated strikes on legitimate military and front-line targets ," the ISW said.Forwarded from
Zelenskiy / Official [spelling as copy and pasted from Ukraine Now]..
Ukraine is under fire by the occupiers. They continue to do what they do best - terrorize and kill civilians. In Mykolaiv, the enemy destroyed a residential building with C-300 missiles. A person died. There was also a strike at the flower market, the chestnut park. I wonder what the Russian terrorists were fighting against at these absolutely peaceful facilities?

The terrorist state will not change anything for itself with such actions. It will only confirm its destructive and murderous essence, for which it will certainly be held to account.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Instructors from Iran help Russians launch kamikaze drones from temporarily occupied Crimea and Kherson Oblast. 198.4K views 02:58 Today in the Kherson region, the "Southern" Air Command shot down a Su-25 Rashist - Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.177.9K views 03:20
Morning strikes in Ukraine:

📍 Kyiv region
the Russians hiat the Desnyan district of Kyiv three times. They previously hit the power supply facility on the Left Bank of the capital.

📍 Dnipropetrovsk region
As a result of a missile attack on an energy infrastructure facility, some micro-districts of Dnipro, Synelnikovy and Vasylkivka are without electricity, and one of the pumping stations of "Dniprovodokanal" has been cut off.

📍 Zhytomyr region
As a result of the Russian attack, Zhytomyr was left without electricity and water. Two people were injured. Now all hospitals are working on backup power.

📍 Kharkiv region
At least two series of shots were heard in Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the area of one of the city's industrial enterprises is under attack.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The bodies of five children killed by the occupiers were exhumed in the liberated Lyman

"Police officers retrieved girls born in 2021, 2019, and 2008, and boys born in 2011 and 2012 from the improvised graves. The two youngest girls are sisters. After a forensic medical examination, the children will be reburied," the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There are problems with electricity and water in Kyiv

As a result of rocket attacks by Russian barbarians, two objects of critical infrastructure were damaged. Currently, the provision of electricity and water supply services is partially limited in many houses on the left bank of the capital. In some houses, a decrease in pressure in the water supply network, a change in the color and transparency of the water is possible.

Kyiv residents are urged to save electricity. Do not turn on powerful electrical appliances - air conditioners, electric kettles, microwave ovens, etc.

Locals with low pressure in the water supply network recommend using water as economically as possible and stocking up on drinking water.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In Kharkiv Oblast, another person was found killed during the shooting of a convoy - a 19-year-old boy died

"According to preliminary data, after the shooting of the motorcade, he was wounded, walked about 1.5 km and died on landing. The body of the deceased has been sent for a forensic medical examination, " the Office of the Prosecutor General reports.

A total of 26 people died as a result of the shooting of the convoy.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Since October 10, 30% of Ukrainian power plants have been destroyed

"This caused massive blackouts across the country. There is no room left for negotiations with Putin's regime," - President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Air defense forces shot down 12 air targets today

Military personnel of PvK "Pivden" destroyed five "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones at night.

During a missile attack from the Black Sea area, anti-aircraft missile units of the "East" air command shot down four Kalibr winged aircraft and one kamikaze drone, and anti-aircraft missiles of the "Center" air command shot down a Kh-101/X-555 cruise missile.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ukrainians are advised to prepare for power and water outages

"There will be difficult times in the near future, so everyone needs to prepare for electricity savings and fan outages if the strikes continue," said OP Deputy Chairman Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

He noted that the entire territory of Ukraine is experiencing a critical energy situation, as the regions depend on each other.

"It's not just a system where the energy supply facility helps only the city where it is located. That's why the whole country needs to prepare for the possibility of power outages, as well as water and heat supply," the official summarized.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Russia is attacking with missiles from near Rostov, so we have less time - Air Force

Russian strategic bombers continue to attack Ukraine with Kh-101 and Kh-555 missiles, but now they are doing it from the Rostov region, and not from the Caspian Sea, said Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"That is, closer. This leaves us less time to react to the launch, " Ignat said.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Verkhovna Rada recognized Ichkeria as Russian-occupied territory

The parliamentarians also condemned the genocide of the Chechen people. 287 - for.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
/ Death to Putin.
// A fell doom to the orcs.
/// Glory to Ukraine.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Parliament of Estonia supported the resolution recognizing the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism

"Supporting Ukraine's appeal to states and international organizations, the Parliament declares the Russian regime a terrorist, and the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism, the actions of which must be jointly repelled. The Parliament calls on the international community to approve similar declarations," the draft document states.The war in Ukraine would have ended a long time ago if the West had helped more actively - the Deputy Prime Minister of Latvia

"If we had given at the very beginning of the war, or before it, the help that Ukraine needed, the war would have already ended and we would have paid a much lower price for freedom, for peace... If we had put all our economic power to help Ukraine, which is leading war for us, ... this war would have ended, " said the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Latvia, Artis Pabriks.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And from out of nowhere, a DC3 enters the theater

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank you Canada.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Haha, good.  Russians don't deserve apartment buildings.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I'm a ghoul then
 
WTFDYW [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fasahd: Thanks Harlee, Fark collapsing white space pisses me off. I try to format well. Maybe it's to make up for my other mistakes. BTW, is there a consensus, or is it a faux pas when you spell Zelensky? Zelenskiy? Zelenskyy?, Zelenskey? I tend to mix and match or really don't think about it, and hope I'm not offending anyone.


Meh, don't worry about it. We know whom you're referring to
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hear they're only weeks away from getting nukes but for real this time
Not Ukraine but tangentially related


Israeli pilots ready to strike in #Iran if ordered, Air Force officer says. Here's the latest on Israel's quiet progress in preparing to attack ⬇https://t.co/ESjhv9elGy
- Israel Radar (@IsraelRadar_com) October 18, 2022
 
