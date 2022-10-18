 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   I started with 1.e4, Carlsen answered with 1...g5 so I resigned. He's not going to make fun of me like that. No mention of anal beads this time however   (chessdom.com) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Azerbaijani grandmasterRauf Mamedov, chess world, Magnus Carlsen, Julius Baer Generation Cup, Wednesday morning, Chess engine, white pieces, second move  
•       •       •

654 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 18 Oct 2022 at 7:35 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
G5 is like farting in church
 
buster_v
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
MOCKERY! I tell you!

/harrumph
//balderdash
///I won't have it
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/isn't chess technically a sport?
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well I think we can all understand why.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I'm reading that right he resigned because the opening move was so pedestrian that he took it as an insult.

Either that, or he saw immediately what strategy his opponent was using and decided he didn't want to be part of it.

/been a longggg time since I've played any Chess.
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: If I'm reading that right he resigned because the opening move was so pedestrian that he took it as an insult.

Either that, or he saw immediately what strategy his opponent was using and decided he didn't want to be part of it.

/been a longggg time since I've played any Chess.


That's more than I was able to decipher from that.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
artifishy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You sunk my battleship!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Evidently he thought... Resistance is futile.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.