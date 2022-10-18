 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Yes, yes, that is all very interesting, but the real question here is: Have you ever seen a worse comb-over?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Belarus, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Belarusian Defense Ministry, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian forces, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, countries' militaries  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow.  That's a shame.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad?

/he passed away this year but that combover of his was eternal.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you've got male pattern baldness simply grow the hair on one side of your head really long and then style it up and around your head so it looks like you have a full head of hair.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an outstanding combover.  Nothing wrong with that one.  Pretty much the definition of.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Australia's long-serving conservative leader - basically our Ronald Reagan - was John Howard. He's long lost the actualy combover but now he's grooming his eyebrows so they can combover his big bald patch....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkman2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Dad?

/he passed away this year but that combover of his was eternal.


My dad too.
He's also gone
 
adamatari
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought Belarus already had a mobilization to harvest their potatoes so didn't have the extra to help Putin out right now.

I absolutely think Lukashenko wants Putin to believe he's helping but also doesn't want a single Belarussian army boot to so much as scrape Ukrainian soil. If he was gonna join in, he had plenty of chances. He has not. He doesn't want to. He wants people to think he wants to.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

darkman2000: Public Call Box: Dad?

/he passed away this year but that combover of his was eternal.

My dad too.
He's also gone


My condolences for your loss. It's awful saying goodbye to someone you knew your whole life.
 
Bread314
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How about the new king of England? Its so bad they refused to put his bald spot on the new currency.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Putin is probably working to lean on Lukashenko after a series of losses in Ukraine, Kenneth Yalowitz, a former U.S. ambassador to Belarus, told The Daily Beast."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

adamatari: I thought Belarus already had a mobilization to harvest their potatoes so didn't have the extra to help Putin out right now.

I absolutely think Lukashenko wants Putin to believe he's helping but also doesn't want a single Belarussian army boot to so much as scrape Ukrainian soil. If he was gonna join in, he had plenty of chances. He has not. He doesn't want to. He wants people to think he wants to.


He's drawn this out, certainly and very smartly. He wants no part of this war.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

adamatari: I thought Belarus already had a mobilization to harvest their potatoes so didn't have the extra to help Putin out right now.

I absolutely think Lukashenko wants Putin to believe he's helping but also doesn't want a single Belarussian army boot to so much as scrape Ukrainian soil. If he was gonna join in, he had plenty of chances. He has not. He doesn't want to. He wants people to think he wants to.


Lukashenko is in a tough spot.  On the one hand, Putin is putting pressure on him to join the war, as his troops are better trained and armed than Russian conscripts.  On the other, since he's not a part of Russia and has no nukes, Belarus would likely disappear like a fart on the wind without it's troops pointing outward towards his neighbors.  The neighbors, to put it nicely, aren't particularly fond of him.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: He's drawn this out, certainly and very smartly.

He wants no part of this war sending away the troops that protect him against the Belarusians, who want him gone.


FTFY
 
ifky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I've seen worse. Guy was a family friend who passed a away a couple years ago. I'm not even sure how he got his hair to comb the way he did.

/he was in a group with us on a football trip
//there were two bottles of whiskey and my dad asked him to "even them off" to get rid of the one bottle.
///he chugged the one bottle
 
Not again 5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bread314: How about the new king of England? Its so bad they refused to put his bald spot on the new currency.


Can't believe it's his hair, not his ears.  All that money, no corrective surgery.
 
Broktun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Windsor ears are better than Hapsburg lip.
 
PunGent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: adamatari: I thought Belarus already had a mobilization to harvest their potatoes so didn't have the extra to help Putin out right now.

I absolutely think Lukashenko wants Putin to believe he's helping but also doesn't want a single Belarussian army boot to so much as scrape Ukrainian soil. If he was gonna join in, he had plenty of chances. He has not. He doesn't want to. He wants people to think he wants to.

He's drawn this out, certainly and very smartly. He wants no part of this war.


He may not get a choice...Putin still has the manpower to insist.

Things may get very ugly there, since it wounds like Lukashenko is not well loved.

Anyone heard from our poster on the ground there?  Saw a recent article saying an anti-Russian activist had been arrested there :/
 
Klyukva
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bread314: How about the new king of England? Its so bad they refused to put his bald spot on the new currency.


Prince William's hair is the true tragedy. At this point it would be more dignified to wear a wig.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I take it subby is unaware of Bobby Charlton?

Fark user imageView Full Size


The man played top flight football with an eighteen inch combover flapping around.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

darkman2000: Public Call Box: Dad?

/he passed away this year but that combover of his was eternal.

My dad too.
He's also gone


Sounds like combovers are pretty dangerous.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: I take it subby is unaware of Bobby Charlton?

[Fark user image 225x225]

The man played top flight football with an eighteen inch combover flapping around.


That's a good one
I was amazed by Gene Keady's combover when he coached at Purdue. It was shiny as a new vinyl record.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Australia's long-serving conservative leader - basically our Ronald Reagan - was John Howard. He's long lost the actualy combover but now he's grooming his eyebrows so they can combover his big bald patch....

[Fark user image image 325x183]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If that idiot sends his troops to Ukraine, he won't have anyone at home to stop the Belarus people from giving him the Ceausescu treatment. Last time he had to get Russian back up to keep from being toppled. They are kinda busy now.

The second he gets deeper into the war than allowing Russians to use his bases, he risks his own people getting upset about being drafted, sustaining casualties of friends/family, enduring further sanctions...

Ukraine has avoided attacking Russian territory for various political reasons. Belarus will not necessarily enjoy the same considerations if it becomes an active party in the war. This will be particularly true if there are mass protests in Belarus after it joins the war. In those circumstances, a Ukrainian counter attack that goes into Belarus territory will likely get that 'greeted as liberators' reaction the Ruskies never got.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I really do not understand why so many men are afraid of baldness. Maybe it's because it's common in men on my mother's side so I never saw it as something weird, it hit some of my cousins while they were teenagers and I started going bald as a young adult.

If you don't like a crown of hair than just shave it all off. But do not resort to the com-over, it just makes you look ridiculous and insecure.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ less than a minute ago  
According to a briefing with military attaches, Russia will send Belarus approximately "170 tanks, up to 200 armored combat vehicles, and up to 100 guns and mortars with a caliber of more than 100 mm,"

Well, that will prolong the war by upwards of an hour.
 
