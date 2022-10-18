 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Police abandon informant, allowing drug dealer to rape her twice. Court lets dealer out on bail. Dealer doesn't show up for trial. Hey Louisiana justice system, admit the dealer's your best bud   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry folks, totally cool. Supreme Court should have informed you out front.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Boondocks - Snitching: A Retrospective
(nsfw language)
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
70,000 bail

I got half that for simple possession of hash in Florida
 
Excelsior
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Sorry folks, totally cool. Supreme Court should have informed you out front.


He would have, but HE LIKES BEER.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
ALL GLORY TO THE HYPNOTOAD

mehtoole
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And the nominee for most depraved and disgusting story of the year...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, when does the Snitch's battered body wash up downstream?
 
ansius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cue Norm Macdonald...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clearly we need to increase the police budget so they can ignore these people better.
 
anuran
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA:
The case turns in large part on the footage of the attack, which Jones' own defense attorney argued was "extremely graphic" and too prejudicial to show to jurors, conceding it depicts "forced oral sex."
....
In court papers that baffled prosecutors, defense attorney Phillip M. Robinson even offered to stipulate that "Mr. Jones had specific intent to rape" the woman, contending it would be "difficult for a jury to maintain neutrality and non-bias" after viewing the "violent sexual intercourse."


So a key part of the defense is "The evidence is so damning we can't let the jury see it. If they did they might think he was guilty." now, I don't even have a Law GED from Bing State U, but isn't the point of evidence to convince the jury?
 
