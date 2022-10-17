 Skip to content
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The Sun citing the Liberation Times? Now I'm doubting the existence of the US government and believing in alien spacecraft visiting Earf.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Anal probes?

Holy crap Sen. Ladybugs' letter did reach Santy!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ooooo...I hope there is a roast beast! (insert your least favorite politician)
 
LionHound [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
FTFA: ..."could be revealed after before Christmas"...

So, never then?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does nobody remember the frikken 90s? The government would not keep proof of alien life a secret. Bill Clinton announced the discovery of fossilized alien life in a martian meteorite. It turned out it wasn't fossilized alien life but another geological phenomenon but still at the time we thought we had discovered proof of alien life and the President of the United States went on television to boast about the discovery.

UAPs are mostly terrestrial and mundane in origin. We're not being visited by aliens and intelligent technological civilizations are probably so rare that there may only be one per 1000s of galaxies.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not saying it's aliens...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Does nobody remember the frikken 90s? The government would not keep proof of alien life a secret. Bill Clinton announced the discovery of fossilized alien life in a martian meteorite. It turned out it wasn't fossilized alien life but another geological phenomenon but still at the time we thought we had discovered proof of alien life and the President of the United States went on television to boast about the discovery.

UAPs are mostly terrestrial and mundane in origin. We're not being visited by aliens and intelligent technological civilizations are probably so rare that there may only be one per 1000s of galaxies.


The only thing I hate more than acronyms, are acronyms made up to replace other already existing acronyms.

F*ck you all, stick to the god damned program, "UFO"!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would listen to the announcement of aliens from this guy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aliens are already here in great numbers but we can't tell because they don't exist in time and space the way we do.

They enjoy friendliness so what you can do is occasionally wave, smile and say "Hello" to seemingly nothing. People might think you're crazy but the Aliens will see you and smile back though you won't be able to tell.

Peace between Worlds.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the UFO coverup to be revealed before Christmas is... there is a Santa Claus in a flying sleigh.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TTTO The Apu Kwikie-Mart Song

Congress and UFOs
That's where our money goes
Now won't you rhyme with me

Congress and UFOs
They're both like Oreos
And lovely Margie's toes
Can you not pick your nose?
The Kwikie-Mart is real - Doh!

Who needs the UFOs
Not me
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: The Aliens are already here in great numbers but we can't tell because they don't exist in time and space the way we do.

They enjoy friendliness so what you can do is occasionally wave, smile and say "Hello" to seemingly nothing. People might think you're crazy but the Aliens will see you and smile back though you won't be able to tell.

Peace between Worlds.


Porous..?

You mean all those people I see everyday wandering around the streets of St.Louis ranting and dancing are really party people, and they are partying with folks from Outer Space..

So, all that money people throw out the car window is absolutely funding interplanetary intercourse because the homeless are buying wine and drugs and sharing with Aliens..?

I've never voted a straight libertarian ticket before, Mr. Horus, but goddammit if you haven't convinced me to this time.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The US Government isn't smart enough to keep any possible aliens secret. Look at the bang-up job they did of keeping atomic and hydrogen bomb plans from the Russians.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some people on the street may simply be talking to themselves and others could be talking to Aliens.
Problem is we don't know with *which* Aliens they're having their meaningful intercourse.

They use signs, gestures, symbols ... hard to study, nearly impossible to interpret. The motives are unclear.

Be careful out there.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Some people on the street may simply be talking to themselves and others could be talking to Aliens.
Problem is we don't know with *which* Aliens they're having their meaningful intercourse.

They use signs, gestures, symbols ... hard to study, nearly impossible to interpret. The motives are unclear.

Be careful out there.


Yeah, and it's harder now to tell than in the past because it might be just a douchebag with a Bluetooth earpiece instead.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can see why aliens would want to come here. We have a nice planet, and lots of pretty girls. The fact that we win every Miss Universe contest is a bigger draw than most people realize.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dbeshear: The US Government isn't smart enough to keep any possible aliens secret. Look at the bang-up job they did of keeping atomic and hydrogen bomb plans from the Russians.


Plus trump would have blurted something out in one of his campaign rallies by now.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MorningBreath: I can see why aliens would want to come here. We have a nice planet, and lots of pretty girls. The fact that we win every Miss Universe contest is a bigger draw than most people realize.


Puny earthling.  All beings both physical and non-physical know that the most attractive females are from Rigel-7, which is led by the benevolent Lord Krug.  All hail Krug!

End communication.
 
