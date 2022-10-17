 Skip to content
(Some Gal)   For reasons having NOTHING to do with the Hannibal fandom, I'd like to put in some Sweet Williams next year. What flowers and ornamentals do you grow? This is your Fark gardening thread for Tuesday, October18   (worldoffloweringplants.com) divider line
Argh_Dammit [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Tithonia. I love it. It's in full bloom all over the damn year right now.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Azaleas do OK in SoFla on the north side of the building. Give them regular water in winter and fertilize in late summer.

Shell ginger, liriope, evolvulus, camellias (must treat for powdery mildew regularly) and a variety of orchids. Nun's cap and baby orange ground orchids and the tiny Everglades butterfly and lady's tresses. Also amaryllis, warm weather daylilies and some yellow allamanda.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
All the things. (I did pull the Shasta daisy this year because that shiat spreads and takes over!)

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I keep ordering seeds now that I can do what I damn well please with my yard, but I need to lay out some beds before it snows to take advantage.
Lots of flowers, various vegetables, and my first delve into bulbs, saffron crocus. I like crocus, also like to cook, so it seemed like a good one to go with.
Also, I finally pruned down the nightmarishly overgrown rose bush on the side of the house we just bought that obviously hasn't been attended to in years. Cleaned up the hydrangea over there too, I think I'll keep both as is, but I'm not sure what to do with the somewhat randomly placed hostas.
Ready for next spring we'll have milkweed, marigold, morning glories and moon flowers (these did well at the last place, kept the seeds), zinnia, nasturtium...you know, I might need to take over more of the lawn for planting space.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, and this is the rose bush. iat is about 10% of that absurd mass at this point.
For the record, I'm getting rid of the cinder blocks as a border. Tacky as hell.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Not sure, If I believe all this stuff about genetically modified food being bad for you.

I just had a very tasty leg of salmon and I feel fine.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Sherlock Holmes was was planting a tree in his garden one day, Watson arrived and asked inquisitively "What kind of tree?" To which Holmes replied, A lemon tree, My dear Watson!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I bought a big inflatable jack o'lantern at the store. When I got it home, I found it had a hole in it. Luckily, I had a pumpkin patch.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
hawaiijenno [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Bleeding hearts.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than the lavender, our homicidal rosebush and the saffron crocuses all our flowers are volunteers, mostly volunteered by squirrels

Violets
Irises
Daffodils
Tulips (including the yellow Stealth Tulip that hides among the daffodils)
Mallow (from a planter full of sticks that the previous owner left. When it broke the dust and seeds spread)
Mrs. Nuran's Big Pink Peonies
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We had a productive garden this year with pole beans, zucchini, cucumbers and some other oddments.  Got a surprise with several cherry tomato volunteers that produced more than the intentional heritage plants.  We are still getting the occasional heritage, but the cherry toms are still prodigiously producing.  That's about to come to a halt, I think, as we are scheduled for a freeze in the next couple of days.  We're in Western North Carolina so it's maybe a little early for a freeze.
 
jd99 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I am also in NC, and perfectly reliable things chose not to bloom this year. Digitalis? Nothing. Milkweed? No flowers. Columbine? Ditto.
I can no longer get seeds from the UK, or anywhere in Europe (Brexit, and new import laws, and actually enforcing sanitary certificates), so I am going for a simpler set of seeds this year. Poppies, peppers, dianthus, borage, dahlias.
I bought a 4' high turmeric at the farmer's market this weekend, and it is now an office plant.
 
