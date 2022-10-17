 Skip to content
(MSN)   Russia has decided to go "retro" with their military hardware and are dusting off anti-aircraft guns that originally came into service just after WWII   (msn.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
WW2 era anti aircraft gun might likely work better against drones than more modern air defense systems.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Curious on the storage method of the ammo and what the failure rate will be and just the sudden failure rate of the weapon itself.

Does anyone actually believe they were stored using best practices?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: WW2 era anti aircraft gun might likely work better against drones than more modern air defense systems.


With trained crews, probably. Russia happen to have a bunch of people trained on these kicking around?

/Looks like the towed version.
//I expect they'll get flattened by artillery once they're set up
///Also, do they still make rounds for these?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
To be fair, Ukrainian grandmas and their tractors are also 70 years old
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Most of the Mark IIs that survived are in a museum on Galactica now. 

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
What they're saying is there's a tactical pickle gap.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Notabunny: To be fair, Ukrainian grandmas and their tractors are also 70 years old


To be more fair, Ukrainian Tractors were built to last a lifetime.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How soon until the Ivans/Orcs are using PPSh-41s again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Iran is now supplying Russia with missiles, not just suicide drones. Which is amusing because some still have the writing ''Israel must be wiped off the face of the earth" on them.
The mighty Russian empire is now relying on Iran for aid. This disastrous war and Russian incompetence and embarrassment is unprecedented.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

enry: What they're saying is there's a tactical pickle gap.


What a tactical pickle might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'd laugh but I used to fly the B52, the latest model now over 60 years old and still in use.
 
ansius
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let's face it, Ukraine's Defense Department Comms people are essentially bards.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: WW2 era anti aircraft gun might likely work better against drones than more modern air defense systems.


There's something to be said for just throwing a bunch of shiat in the air.  Problem is, considering Russia's supply problems, can they sustain them for any length of time?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Curious on the storage method of the ammo and what the failure rate will be and just the sudden failure rate of the weapon itself.

Does anyone actually believe they were stored using best practices?


Post WWII, Russia had lots of farm boys in the army who knew how to store metal objects so they would last since their ability to feed themselves relied on metal farm implements not rusting away.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
To be fair, they did threaten to use weaponry the likes of which hadn't been seen since WW2.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: eurotrader: Curious on the storage method of the ammo and what the failure rate will be and just the sudden failure rate of the weapon itself.

Does anyone actually believe they were stored using best practices?

Post WWII, Russia had lots of farm boys in the army who knew how to store metal objects so they would last since their ability to feed themselves relied on metal farm implements not rusting away.


They also had a lot of people who realized that selling scrap metal was a quick & easy way to supplement their meager salaries, and who is going to miss a few spare parts here any there anyway?

Now rinse & repeat that mentality for half a century, and see how much usable equipment is left.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: WW2 era anti aircraft gun might likely work better against drones than more modern air defense systems.


Significantly cheaper, too. $500k missile per $20k drone makes traditional flak look a whole lot better.
 
hestheone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lethal?  Is there a problem with that?  They have plenty and ammo.  Don't have to beg for handouts.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Next year back to using muskets and crossbows
 
August11
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
New equipment over old, but old-ness has a new-ness all its own.
 
Birnone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they are mobilizing a bunch of people but don't have 'real' weapons for them to use, then digging stuff out of storage and giving it to them makes sense. If you're going to send people to the front, it would be embarrassing to send them unarmed. So scavenge for anything that looks like it can shoot something and your army will look badass. Giving them ammo too would be a nice bonus.
 
The Envoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eurotrader: Curious on the storage method of the ammo and what the failure rate will be and just the sudden failure rate of the weapon itself.

Does anyone actually believe they were stored using best practices?


THIS.  I wouldn't be anywhere near the thing when they fire it for the first time.  In fact, given the overall shoddiness of the paper tiger's joke of a military, I wouldn't trust it after a million rounds.

I wonder how long it will be until they hose down some of their own; with the guns that haven't yet obliterated their crews, obviously.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

