(hayspost.com)   Some children are hesitant to read out loud because they don't know all the words or are too restless to finish a book, but thanks to Luna, a library therapy dog they have become more confident readers. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (hayspost.com) divider line
    More: Woofday, Dog, Pet, Reading, Therapy, Bernese Mountain Dog, Glenn Schraeder, have - hand signals, Dog health  
253 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 19 Oct 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Son posted this to Facebook on October 15th, saying "House party down the road is setting off illegal fireworks and lulu is not enjoying it. She's in the smallest place she can be while still nearby her people"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i actually read the article, because the thumbnail had a Berner.
We are currently training our Berner to be a therapy dog, and I have to say I disagree with this guy's statement that its best to do it on your own.  I hope he means that its better to have the owner as part of the training vs. sending the dog away to be trained and not just go it on your own.

A good trainer can make a WORLD of difference and I highly recommend every dog owner attend classes with one (and no, PetSmart classes don't count in my mind).

Even after attending nearly two full years of varying classes with our previous dog, our current dog presented a completely different personality and our qualified trainer was able to help us use different ideas to work with him.

Anyway, this is a long winded bookmark so I can post pics of my Berner....
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And there's the goober.
No,  we don't train to stay off furniture.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Furniture is his favorite!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 425x566]
And there's the goober.
No,  we don't train to stay off furniture.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 425x434]
Furniture is his favorite!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Zeke pulled a Great Houndini escape again this week wriggling out of his leash and collar, so I'm now using a harness to walk him, which he's not impressed by.

Here's some Zeke of the Week pictures.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: Zeke pulled a Great Houndini escape again this week wriggling out of his leash and collar, so I'm now using a harness to walk him, which he's not impressed by.

Here's some Zeke of the Week pictures.
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x318]
[Fark user image 425x566]


♥♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Someone convinced me to procrastinate this afternoon and chill on the porch.  T'was a lovely afternoon for some porch sitting...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

lajimi: [Fark user image 586x708]


Now, that's what I call a weatherproof wiener!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That goodwill hat has been a great prop in my pet photos.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Someone convinced me to procrastinate this afternoon and chill on the porch.  T'was a lovely afternoon for some porch sitting...
[Fark user image 425x318]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

That goodwill hat has been a great prop in my pet photos.


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
