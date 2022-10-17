 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Y'all better watch out. The Belorussian Army has paid for the full course of Rex Kwon Do   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Welp, there goes my nefarious plan to decimate Belorussian forces with my ground effect flaming grease ropes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
AAA and one, two, three KICK
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Needs Yakkity Sax.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The Belorussian cheer team sure is impressive.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Military Camp Drill - Monty Python
Youtube 7-2jLLMdEBw
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Needs Yakkity Sax.


In the thread:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1581853875731996672
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bootleg: Farking Clown Shoes: Needs Yakkity Sax.

In the thread:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1581853875731996672


Thanks!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I like the move where they roll sideways and shoot the person lying in front of them.

With this level of skill, they might be ready to join the Proud Boys or Patriot Front forces in military training.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So they have gone so far as to conscript the country's prima ballerinas?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
it's pretty easy to see who's pushing for "Synchronized Platooning" in the next Olympics.
that's the fact, jack.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't always listen to the Belarusian army choreography, but when I do, so do my neighbors.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's like an Ok Go video but without the clever bits.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

bloobeary: It's like an Ok Go video but without the clever bits.


OK Go - This Too Shall Pass - Official Video
Youtube UJKythlXAIY
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Esther Williams did it better.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this their audition tape for Belarus' Got Talent?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

felching pen: Welp, there goes my nefarious plan to decimate Belorussian forces with my ground effect flaming grease ropes.


Have you considered attacking them with a pointed stick?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's fairly impressive until you realize it's the entire Belorussian army.

And cute little pirouettes don't work when your enemy is firing back.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're better than my high school's color guard was.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm flummoxed.  The best I have to say is that you saw that, too.  Huh.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of those two Meal Team Six guys video where the one guy almost gets shot in the head.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Perun did an analysis on the subject:

Putin's closest ally - Could Belarus successfully invade Ukraine (probably not)
Youtube sFmugMGl4Uo
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now that the backup dancers have perfected their choreography, they're ready to lower Steven Seagal down into the middle to do his routine.

Well, almost ready. The winch keeps breaking.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Rex Kwan Do? Impressive

The only style superior to that is Tae Kwan Leap.
 
batlock666
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
French boxing (savate) in the military, 1898
Youtube 7Zr3WlkapqY
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That was... something.

The first half looked like they are planning to be surrounded and taking casualties.

The second half looked like they were trying to make the enemy die laughing.

"Wenn ist das Nunstrück git und Slotermeyer? Ja! ... Beiherhund das Oder die Flipperwaldt gersput!"
 
dbrunker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Funny but very, very sweary.

Vlad and his chavvy mates
Youtube Pow-kqk0Cr8
 
Cinedelic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Your remake of Bring It On sucks.
 
