(KRTV Great Falls)   Police shoot distraught woman for the crime of shooting herself before they could shoot her first   (krtv.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That'll learn her.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm glad she was in the ER when she was shot.   I hope she gets all the help she needs.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know that when people are suicidal and have a gun, pointing guns and screaming at them really calms things down.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knee jerk shooting of victims of their own shooting, is worth an ethical debate.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The penalty for attempting suicide is death."
 
MIRV888
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're good.
They're real good.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Blaine Lane gonna bring tha' pain
boom
$5 says he has a Punisher tat
 
morg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
but did not disclose where the officer shot her.

In the clinic.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We don't cotton to freaks around these here parts.

Taste the pain!
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
the Billings Police Department said in a news release
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oops thought it was my tazer
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
From the It's a Small World Dept.:  My mother spent a fair chunk of time in this hospital.  From her room, she could see the minor league baseball park across the street and watch the games.  My mother liked baseball, she enjoyed that.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

question_dj: I know that when people are suicidal and have a gun, pointing guns and screaming at them really calms things down.


You should probably have read the article.
 
