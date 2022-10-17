 Skip to content
(NPR) Hero Combat pilot, Gemini and Apollo astronaut and really smart guy James McDivitt has died. RIP American hero   (npr.org) divider line
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP. A life well lived.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we going to do the mass exit thing again?

/RIP voyager
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All astronauts are brave as hell but those early Gemini flights... You know those ICBM's we have?  We're gonna put some dudes on top of one.  Who's in?  It takes someone half crazy to do that.

RIP
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rest well, good Sir.
 
jmr61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nekom: All astronauts are brave as hell but those early Gemini flights... You know those ICBM's we have?  We're gonna put some dudes on top of one.  Who's in?  It takes someone half crazy to do that.

RIP


Half crazy with ambition, talent and brains.

I've always been jealous as hell of those guys. And the Mercury guys too.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

nekom: All astronauts are brave as hell but those early Gemini flights... You know those ICBM's we have?  We're gonna put some dudes on top of one.  Who's in?  It takes someone half crazy to do that.

RIP


The thing about McDivitt wasn't just that he went up and did these things - he came back and taught others how to do them, too. Aldrin, Armstrong, and Collins couldn't have done what they did if McDivitt didn't do what he did, both up there and down here. He doesn't get enough credit.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He crewed two critical missions in the race for the moon. Gemini 4, where his crew mate Ed White performed America's first EVA, and Apollo 9, which tested out the LÈM in Earth orbit. He may not have made it to the Moon, but those who did stood on Ed's (and many others') shoulders to do so.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

clintster: He crewed two critical missions in the race for the moon. Gemini 4, where his crew mate Ed White performed America's first EVA, and Apollo 9, which tested out the LÈM in Earth orbit. He may not have made it to the Moon, but those who did stood on Ed's (and many others') shoulders to do so.


Damn straight.
 
