(Fox5 DC)   Whoops At least you still have the ashes of your loved one for the viewing though
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been to more funerals than I care to admit to over the course of my life, some of them for people I considered very close, and the ones that insisted on displaying the body in an open coffin have always struck me as surreal and just...strange. I don't understand, at all, the obsession with seeing someone's corpse as a way to achieve closure. They're gone. You could just as easily display a wax dummy and achieve the same effect. A cremation urn with a photo (or photos) that represent the better parts of the person's life has always struck me as the more sensible approach for an event that's really more about the people gathering than the person who's gone.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's true, Subby... ACHOOO!!!

fark.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I've been playing too much Elden Ring.

/ If you know, you know.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Same
We cremated mom, she loved Atlantic city and said she wanted her send-off to be a party sooo......
We burned her up and rented a 22 person house in AC for a week all expenses paid by her estate (sold the house)  We sent an open invite for anyone who knew her to stop by as long as they liked.  On day 1 we rented a boat to put the ashes out to see then visited her favorite places.  Her grandkids went tonthe malt shop she took them all to.  After that it was a free for all of fun and memories, maybe 50 people came with about 25 being the max at one time.
It was an amazing week and celebration of her life.   Way better than a stuffy room with a corpse and a bunch of people wondering if they were there long enough to leave without people thinking they suck.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But if you don't see 'em lowered right into the ground, or watch 'em stuffed right into the flames, there is definitely a chance that they're not dead, maybe even undead, I mean, this has happened in so many movies. I saw this one, where the guy was dead all weekend and no one even noticed. There was a party at his house, he made love to a woman, closed a business deal, all kinds of stuff. And he was dead. So, yeah, you wanna burn 'em quick, right away.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ashes to ashes.
Fun to funky.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Ashes to ashes.
Fun to funky.


We know Major Tom's a junkie
Strung out in heaven's high
Hitting an all-time

                                  low.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cake mold and a little Elmer's glue...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The point is to collect souvenirs.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Yep. My great grandmother on my dad's side chose cremation within a religious family. No drama services.

Both my grandparents on my mother's side had open casket stuff. Not a dramatically religious family but probably tradition. Still weird. One of my sisters was sick and vomiting in the bushes outside at one of them. Lol

ps: if you wish to be cremated please don't ask pilots to spread your ashes. Multiple planes have crashed in this effort creating new funeral services earlier than expected. Just hike into the mountains or whatever ... or ...

Just don't make it a "Meet the Parents" scene.
 
