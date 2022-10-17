 Skip to content
(WKOW Madison)   Up to 40 teens learn the hard way that tossing a barrel of fuel on a bonfire is a bad idea   (wkow.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Sheriff, Coroner, Brown County, Wisconsin, Sunday, Shawano County, Wisconsin, Oconto County, Wisconsin, Pulaski Community School District, Exact condition reports  
425 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Oct 2022 at 12:04 AM



Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is zero possibility that this wasn't captured on video.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's as many as 4 tens.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Rusty Shackleford: There is zero possibility that this wasn't captured on video.


i'm sure you're right
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was alcohol involv...

in Wisconsin

Never mind. Found the answer.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mental note, be aware of your company at a giant bonfire.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard a couple of them had been accepted at Texas A&M
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I was always the safety engineer for all fires when we were young.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Combustion: That's why I was always the safety engineer for all fires when we were young.


Spontaneously?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hugram: [Fark user image 352x269] [View Full Size image _x_]


The extra cancer adds to the flavor.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whenever I've been somewhere, and there's a big fire that hasn't been lit yet.  I make damn sure to be very the fark far away from it when it IS lit - unless I know who put it together.  Because too many people are farking morons about accelerant choices
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
With a handy photo of what a habanero fart might feel like

bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bootleg: That's as many as 4 tens.


And that's turrible.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So 39 is the limit ?
 
King Something
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bootleg: That's as many as 4 tens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I know there was stupidity involved, teens, bonfire, accelerant, yeah stupidity. I do feel sorry for everyone burned though. Nothing, and I mean nothing hurts worse than a burn, period.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wisconsin Bonfire Incident is my favorite Static X album
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: I heard a couple of them had been accepted at Texas A&M


too soon.
 
