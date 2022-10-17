 Skip to content
(CNN)   These four gentlemen took a lickin, didn't keep on tickin. Their Timex was up   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Crime, Police, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, local police chief, Capital punishment, Week-day names, murder investigation, news conference Monday  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drug cartel level event
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have worked dismemberments, but this case involves the highest number of victims, and it's a very violent event," Prentice said. "So I can't say that I've never worked anything like it, but it's right up there at the top."

Tell me you have a boner without telling me you have a boner
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Drug cartel level event


That's what I'm thinking. Tried to rob a supplier?
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bootleg: Circusdog320: Drug cartel level event

That's what I'm thinking. Tried to rob a supplier?


Probably would've worked, too, if it weren't for those meddling kids and their stupid dog!

- Sofa
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Drug cartel level event


Outlaws

Daniel Aaron, 33, was shot in the back while riding his motorcycle with a friend last September.

Article says they were planning a heist, probably meth money. I personally would not try to steal from those people. Girl Scouts would've been a lot safer.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So were they in a Social Club?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Police have not recovered any bicycles

If a 'smoking' bicycle cracks this case, this'll be a Dateline exclusive within a month.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So four criminals tried to rob another criminal, who instead killed them and is now missing and suicidal.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

/and it looks like they did
//happy ending (for us)
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Police have not recovered any bicycles

If a 'smoking' bicycle cracks this case, this'll be a Dateline exclusive within a month.


Additionally, police searched a scrap yard Saturday in Okmulgee, Prentice said. While "nothing remarkable was observed" inside, Prentice said there was "evidence of a violent event" found on an adjoining property.

Those bikes are long gone. Probably headed for China, inside a crushed vehicle.
 
jmr61
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah it seems like a drug dealing criminal took care of something that needed taking care of.

The world will not suffer their passing.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Damn, my "replace ads with cats" addon was going off like a Christmas tree
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
a witness who told investigators they had been invited to join and to "hit a lick big enough for all of them."

Sometimes a big lick licks back.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I routinely ride weeklong distance bike rides with college friends: the Oregon Coast, the Washington San Juans, around Lake Michigan, Pittsburgh-DC.

Remind us to cross Oklahoma off the list.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Commit a crime on bicycles?

They were all around 30 years old.

WTF??
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: I routinely ride weeklong distance bike rides with college friends: the Oregon Coast, the Washington San Juans, around Lake Michigan, Pittsburgh-DC.

Remind us to cross Oklahoma off the list.


I mean do you do it while potentially ripping off biker gangs, meth dealers, or cartels?   I would venture the fact they were on bicycles or in Oklahoma had less to do with their predicament than riding a bike in OK. 

Not saying OK is or isn't the land of opportunity for those types of shenanigans, however you can rip off organized crime in every state.
 
Biser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: a witness who told investigators they had been invited to join and to "hit a lick big enough for all of them."

Sometimes a big lick licks back.


Vagina Dentata.
 
drayno76
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

drayno76: Omnivorous: I routinely ride weeklong distance bike rides with college friends: the Oregon Coast, the Washington San Juans, around Lake Michigan, Pittsburgh-DC.

Remind us to cross Oklahoma off the list.

I mean do you do it while potentially ripping off biker gangs, meth dealers, or cartels?   I would venture the fact they were on bicycles or in Oklahoma had less to do with their predicament than riding a bike in OK. their decision making skills. <copy pasta error>

Not saying OK is or isn't the land of opportunity for those types of shenanigans, however you can rip off organized crime in every state.
 
fat boy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gang members?
More like Gang dismembers.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Timex Social Club - Rumors (Club Nouveau)
Youtube ADwVvT7-5_0
 
zez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least the one guy was smart enough to wear a reflective vest while cycling
 
fat boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is why you need a wood chipper and a pond full of carp
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: So four criminals tried to rob another criminal, who instead killed them and is now missing and suicidal.

[pbs.twimg.com image 699x361]
/and it looks like they did
//happy ending (for us)


Even the news anchor!
 
