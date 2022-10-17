 Skip to content
(CT Mirror)   Pedestrian deaths in CT are rising and Connecticutians are... Connecticutters, Connecticutites,... Connecticutlets. Will you Nutmeggers just watch out on the road already?   (ctmirror.org) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The proper term is Connecticoonts. Which is right next to the Massholes, and separated by the taint, Rhode Island.

/former Rhode Islander
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Connecticons.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Connecticuties.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
By legalizing weed, there are more stoners on the road, therefore pedestrians are being hit with more blunt force.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Connecticutians
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-aws.ehowcdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x848]


It's a foreskin, always has been.
 
alex10294
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Would like to see side by side graphs of TikTok accounts and airpod sales vs pedestrian deaths. It's probably the same line.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Perhaps they were doing the nutmeg challenge.

That's something you can google on a rainy day.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.pinimg.com image 850x766]


With a backwards U??  In a hastily cut and pasted effort???

/you trying to steal my incompetence shtick pal?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Death by stroad.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Connecticuckers.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Asking pedestrians to do all the looking out ignores that drivers get to only about two views. Pedestrians have to act every business entrance us like a 5 way stop. Drivers Don't.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Connecticubras
 
Spartapuss
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Connecticubras*
 
