(UPI)   Fire department called out to free woman's leg from human-eating massage chair (w/video). Only in one state could this happen   (upi.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Send the bill to the manufacturer of the chair.
 
Eravior
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a bed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The luggage seen licking its lid.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Audrey II biding her time, licking her chops.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Local grocery store emergency exit
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man, it used to just be slatted chairs that people had to worry about

/at least for needing help soonish
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Need help soonish!
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was going to make a joke about a sequel to The Mangler, but it looks like they got to two and then did a reboot already.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x566]Local grocery store emergency exit


Heh - man I don't even want to think about the ass reaming that would have ensued if I'd blocked fire exits like that at various jobs
 
cefm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So that's what deshaun's been up to in his time off.
 
morg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The woman was examined by paramedics and released at the scene.

Somehow that phrasing seems a bit off. Like maybe she she's stumbling around in a daze with a tracking tag in her ear.
 
