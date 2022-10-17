 Skip to content
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Polk County Sheriff brings us another Florida crime highlight: Hunting down a Good Samaritan   (fox13news.com)
    Florida, Crimes, Assault, Criminal law, Semi-automatic pistol, Firearm, Handgun, Gino Colonacosta, Felony  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God, that was so stupid. They're lucky they didn't kill the Good Samaritan.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's the most Florida thing I've read today.

Even by Polk County standards those guys are stupid.

And that's saying a lot.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just goes to show you, no good deed goes unpunished.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father; 73
Son; 15

That's an amazing age gap.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They weren't even shooting at the person who delivered their package, just some random car in the parking lot.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Responsible gun owners.

Suspected burglary is a capital offense
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, those two are beyond farked.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Question:  What can brown do for you.

Deliver packages to the right address so gun loving nutjobs don't try to murder you for finishing delivering the packages.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It almost seems as if many gun owners fantasize excessively about having a legal opportunity to shoot someone.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were shooting at woman that just got home. This dad needs to be removed from the kids life and from society.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
gun owners are such pussies.
 
roydrj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dam, just was not enough guns to stop the crime in progress "being a good neighbor"! Dang when will we learn?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: Father; 73
Son; 15

That's an amazing age gap.


Not as extreme as the difference between my brother and nephew.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wow, these scumbags should spend a long time in prison.

/kinda hard to believe there were no drug charges
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Y'all are a bunch of haters.  She just wasn't polite enough.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
note to self: call UPS if they leave someone else's shiat on the stoop.
 
jman144
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: Y'all are a bunch of haters.  She just wasn't polite enough.


Now if SHE'D had a gun, then everyone would have been polite!
 
