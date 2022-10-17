 Skip to content
(YouTube)   On this date in 1989, with millions watching the World Series, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake
ProfessorTomoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CSB: I was watching the pregame on TV when it hit. My mother and father-in-law lived out in Walnut Creek at the time, on the other side of the Bay (past the mountains, but still close enough to feel it hit). I managed to get in a phone call to them just before all of the phone lines jammed up from everyone else trying to call their relatives. Got to hear radio reports over the phone of the Bay Bridge segment collapse and so on. Very eerie feeling.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am old, and I was there--I had just arrived inside Candlestick Park when the earthquake hit.  It felt like a pretty big quake, but nothing at the ballpark looked damaged so we just went in and sat down in our seats waiting for the game to start, which of course didn't happen that night.  It was the first (and only) World Series I've attended, and with my luck, it had to be that one!

The series was delayed several days after the quake hit, and when the game was finally played, we had to use the old-school rain check on the paper tickets to get in!  Here's a scan of my actual tickets for Games 3 and 4 of the series--you can see the rain check is missing for the game that was originally scheduled for October 17.   And yes, I actually did pay just forty farking dollars (face value) for World Series tickets.  I'm guessing this year's price will be a bit higher.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was living in Palo Alto at the time and away on a business trip to Michigan for a conference and trade show. I was standing five feet from Steve Jobs when I heard the news. (Steve had flown in a bunch of Italian furniture for the NeXT hospitality room because he didn't like the decor, and was in his Armani phase.) Everybody was freaked out because there were no cell phones then and none of us from the Bay area could reach our loved ones back home, and nobody knew how bad the quake really was yet. All we heard was that "the bay bridge collapsed" (exaggeration). The TV in the conference center lobby was showing a sitcom. After about 20 minutes it kept cutting to the same set of photos of the smoking marina, the bay bridge and the flattened east bay freeway, so we figured those were the highlights. I returned the next day, and had to listen to the limo shuttle driver on the way to Detroit airport telling everybody that people in CA got what they deserved.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was teaching a class in Pleasant Hill when everything started swaying. At first I thought I was having an episode, but then I realized earthquake. The classroom had those fluorescent lights that hang from chains, and they were swinging around quite a bit so I told the students to watch for falling lights, but then it settled down and we spent the rest of the period listening to the radio about the marina fire and the bridge and freeway collapse. That is my only earthquake, but I've been through two tornadoes.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had just popped open my first beer and parked in front of the TV when the picture went off

/A few seconds later the shaking started
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I lived in Felton and was in the small natural foods market on Highway 9 just south of the center of town when it hit. I'd just picked up a package of incense sticks labeled "tranquility."

There was nothing to get under and even though it's the wrong thing to do, we all bolted for the door to get out of the building. Except for the clerk, who had a spot under a very stout countertop to hide. A few minutes later, the clerk offered to ring up our groceries with the battery powered register. I bought my things (not the incense) and went back into the hills to where I'd been living.

The house had a swimming pool and even though it was at least 15 minutes after the quake, the waves were still significant. The entire back fence was wet.

I tried calling my significant other at work in downtown Santa Cruz. Nothing. I tried calling my brother over the hill in Sunnyvale. Nothing. Then I tried my parents in Massachusetts. They picked right up. Dad had been watching the game. I heard from him about the section of the Bay Bridge falling. We wouldn't have power for another three days.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
all those poor people who died on that multilevel bridge.  that is all I remember all the cars squished flat
 
hershy799
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was probably shiatting into a diaper. And not Depends.
/I'll get off your lawns.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ProfessorTomoe: CSB: I was watching the pregame on TV when it hit. My mother and father-in-law lived out in Walnut Creek at the time, on the other side of the Bay (past the mountains, but still close enough to feel it hit). I managed to get in a phone call to them just before all of the phone lines jammed up from everyone else trying to call their relatives. Got to hear radio reports over the phone of the Bay Bridge segment collapse and so on. Very eerie feeling.


Yup. My grandparents lived in Orinda; luckily there was no damage. Was also watching the TV and felt the quake down in the Central Valley between Fresno & Bakersfield.

Actually have family friends that were in Candlestick for the game.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: all those poor people who died on that multilevel bridge.  that is all I remember all the cars squished flat


Years later, I drove on that bridge, and it was difficult focusing on the traffic and not thinking of that. Never got the same "heebie jeebies" on the 880 in Oakland (also collapsed, and if I remember correctly, killed more people) or the 10 in west LA (1994 Northridge Quake).
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hershy799: I was probably shiatting into a diaper. And not Depends.
/I'll get off your lawns.


Username checks out
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had just moved out to the bay area for grad school from the East and had commented before I left that I'd dealt with a hurricane and a tornado so it was time for an earthquake

I was actually talking with some folks in the group I eventually joined when it hit- everyone else dove under desks and I stood there like an idiot thinking "Oh, so this is what an earthquake is like".  I walked back to the dorm and everyone looked to be in shock- the car shown below was right outside my building.  I was in the newest grad student dorm and the total damage was a phone got knocked off a table, but we ended up having ~12 other students stay with us that night because basically every other dorm was locked down until they could get an engineer to look at it.

Interestingly, the university had done an internal study of the total cost of damage of an earthquake like Loma Prieta a year or two before.  Their insurer found out the total and cancelled their policy ASAP, so they had to self insure, which obviously didn't happen.  Total damages were something like $160M.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On this date in 2022 we're not even through the divisional series round yet.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember that. I felt it here in Illinois!!
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was on vacation in L.A. exactly one year later and saw the "anniversary videos" on the news.
Dang, missed it by that much!
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At that time, the Bay Area was not a big part of my life, but I had become surrounded by Berkeley, Stanford and Apple campus people, so there was a huge hubbub with people calling and concerned about relatives. I had been in some quakes that struck So Cal, so I just figured it was more of the same. I was sympathetic, but distracted.

I guess it is still the strongest quake in "modern times" to hit a heavily populated area in the US. The 1906 quake was much more destructive, but historic.

63 deaths for a 7.2 in a heavily populated area in a modern country is not bad, frankly.

The 7.0 quake in Haiti in 2010 killed 100k to 160k? Really? That is what their government tallied.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I miss Ted Koppel. That's back when the world made at least a little sense.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: On this date in 2022 we're not even through the divisional series round yet.


the season started a week late this year because of the lockout.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My mother, who lived in the Bay Area, was visiting my wife and me here in Austin, TX. We went out for dinner and when we got back home, I turned on the TV and we saw chaos. The double-decker freeway in Oakland, leading to the Bay Bridge, that I had been on many times, had collapsed, Candlestick Park was evacuated because there were concerns that it might be unsafe and fall down, and the game was canceled.

/Candlestick wasn't a great place to play baseball for the players, or for the fans. It was windy and cold. Willie Mays was probably robbed of 50 home runs by the wind there in his career. I saw it happen personally a few times. To attend the game there, you had to climb "Heart-Attack Hill" after parking, and you had better have your winter clothes on in the summer. Nevertheless it had a certain charm that the new [Corporate Name] Park lacks.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember watching that live. We even felt a little bit of shaking all the way down in Ventura.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not watching a 20 minute video. Timestamps are your best friend subby. The quake occurs at around 2:17
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

berylman: I'm not watching a 20 minute video. Timestamps are your best friend subby. The quake occurs at around 2:17


subby didn't have time for timestamps, you know, because of the earthqu
 
