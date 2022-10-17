 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Pair of wrestlers seriously injured by grizzly bear, who was seemingly impervious to folding chairs and aluminum stepladders   (ftw.usatoday.com)
    Yellowstone National Park, Montana, Wyoming, grizzly bear attack, Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Kendell Cummings of Evanston, Utah  
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We should all have friends like Kendell Cummings. Devoted, strong, brave, heroic, and maybe a little crazy.

Hope both wrestlers are ready to climb to the top turnbuckle soon.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
C'mon folks, the only person that can wrestle a bear is Davy Crockett.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are considered athletes in Wyoming? No wonder the feel like they need guns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure what being wrestlers had to do with a bear attack but there it is.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All four possessed bear spray, but the attack happened so quickly the two victims had no time to react.

Let me guess, the bear spray was in their packs. When I'm in the backcountry mine's on a holster.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Not sure what being wrestlers had to do with a bear attack but there it is.


When high school sports is going to be your peak in life then it's worth mentioning.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They went cheap on lube?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Easy mistake to make.  Gotta remember your bear wrestling survival rhyme: if it's black, chair to the back.  With a grizzly, do the 'you can't see me'.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem: Bears don't wrestle, they kickbox

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkeys alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still a better love story then Twilight.
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Let me guess, the bear spray was in their packs. When I'm in the backcountry mine's on a holster.


If you spook a bear at close range, it may be on you before you can clear that holster. Grizzly bears are pretty speedy.
 
Social Justice Warlock [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: [Fark user image image 351x750]


How long have you saved this eerily appropriate picture, just waiting for this moment.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wiredroach: Russ1642: Let me guess, the bear spray was in their packs. When I'm in the backcountry mine's on a holster.

If you spook a bear at close range, it may be on you before you can clear that holster. Grizzly bears are pretty speedy.


I'm still heavily betting that neither of them had quick access to their bear spray. For these two I'd even bet the safety was still zip tied.
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Psa
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you encounter a grizzly bear, the bear decides whether you go home to your family or to your ancestors.

- paraphrased from one of my favorite youtubers.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Grizzlys are scary. They may attack for no reason. You should always have your bear spray handy. Black bears a less likely to attack, but you should never drop your guard.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Samfucious: [Fark user image 322x400]


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Okay boys, now where's that Eskimo you want me to wrestle?"

/old joke
//Might be racist these days.
///I apologize
////Alaska
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This story is a reminder that friendship is rare
Fark user imageView Full Size


/tenacious slashie
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Two wrestlers attacked by a big hairy bear?

*bookmarked for later*
 
WLTwitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: They went cheap on lube?


Wrong type of bear, dude. I was disappointed as well.
 
