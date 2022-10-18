 Skip to content
(Twitter) Militant Whackos: We want to meet interesting and stimulating people of an ancient culture... and kill them. Facebook: This seems fine
37
    Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

37 Comments
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How full of hate do you have to be to decide to hate people who only want to live alone on this tiny island in the middle of nowhere?

How far away do you have to be to not be the subject of genocidal hatred?

I think maybe the North Sentinelese and their hatred of basically any outsiders may be justified.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Isn't this the island where at least a couple have been killed trying to prosteletyze to the natives?  Pops up in the news on occasion
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yes, this is the one. It also shows up in a Sherlock Holmes story from the 1890s.

The people who went and attempted to proselytize knew the reputation of the islanders and their strong desire to be left alone.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This place sounds like heaven. I wish they'd have me.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It was also completely idiotic to smear themselves in mayonnaise before approaching.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
proselytizing should be punishable by death
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah, it's pretty much people going to somewhere called "We Murder Outsiders Unconditionally Island" and raging about them being murdered.  No, you religious belief is not such amazing armor that it'll keep arrows out of your dumb ass, genius.  Long as they stay on their island and don't get all murdery outside of it?  LEAVE THEM THE FARK ALONE.  It's not like it's some unlisted unknown death zone that GPS sends people through on the way to get an espresso - you have to very, very purposefully go there and bother them.  Don't farking do that you dipshiats
 
omg bbq [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: This place sounds like heaven. I wish they'd have me.


I do too.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't be sure without some context, but the tweet kinda looks like someone demanding that FB take a "modest proposal" seriously and FB saying no.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook?

Aral Sea?

theyrethesamepicture.png
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook is a cancer.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iirc it's actually illegal to go near the island, for obvious reasons. You really, really have to try to go there.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: proselytizing should be punishable by death


It is. North Sentinelese Army out front should have told you.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile I got put in Facebook jail for asking my friends for travel ideas
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seems like a joke to me. People should be upset at something that matters.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

You're suggesting if someone created a private FB group like "Hitler Had the Right Idea, Just Didn't Fully Execute", or "Presbyterians Must Submit To Baptists or Burn" or "Brown People Who Don't Wear Suits Must Die", they're like Jonathon Swift?
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Not so fast, you two.

They're basically living in the Stone Age on that island. Most people probably wouldn't enjoy that after a few days.

I admire the people for their independence and desire to be left alone, but I wouldn't want to live among them. I need internet and stuff.

Also, I support their policy towards those who attempt to proselytize.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe Mark Zuckerberg should go there to sell them that Metaverse thing. He should livestream it too, for the lulz.
 
alex10294
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wonder if the original post/account is a satire.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: proselytizing should be punishable by death


Yes and these people should be cheered for getting rid of a few of them. Stop forcing religion on people that don't want it.

Did they eat them?  I hope they ate them.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

alex10294: Wonder if the original post/account is a satire.


I cannot honestly tell these days if anything is satire or not.

And that includes my posts...
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The internet is like crack, you only need it because you have had it.

They are just fine.  Amazing they survive with such a low population
 
metric
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let's see how long it stays...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I love the North Sentinalese Islanders, and wish more people were like them.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Seems like a joke to me. People should be upset at something that matters.


The two admins are 20-something year old dudes from NJ. One of whom's gf is goddamn smoking hot, the other one's adorkably cute.

Prolly two morons who took Anthropology 101 whose prof. was obsessed with the tribe & spent a whole month on them or something.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Seems like a self-correcting problem.  Don't want to die? Don't go to Murder Island. Go literally anywhere else.

fark 'em.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

You should send them pictures of your junk.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigMax: How full of hate do you have to be to decide to hate people who only want to live alone on this tiny island in the middle of nowhere?



It's easy when you're religious.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Outsiders go to a mysterious land, never to be seen again. More outsiders meet the same fate. This is how the movie Congo starts.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm curious how many of the people who side with this hateful person(s) have "Traspassers Will Be Shot" signs.
Also how many hate illegals?
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I wonder how the Sentinelese women would feel about the isolation policy if they got to find out about modern education and healthcare.
It's fine to choose the Stone Age, if they really have a choice.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 minute ago  

No, I'm suggesting that "Destroy North Sentinel Island" kinda sounds like the kind of absurdly over-the-top evil plan that certain Farkers would post on this website, where it would get funnied instead of deleted.

Of course, it may well be what it says on the tin, a bunch of evil loons whose plan is unintentionally ludicrous poeslaw and who should be hogtied and left on the beach on NSI. I'm just not certain of it based on this tweet.

/then again I heard "Presbyterians Must Submit To Baptists or Burn" in Emo Philips's voice, so YMMV
 
newsvertisement
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Twitter is also perfectly okay with promoting, encouraging, coordinating, and facilitating felony vandalism as long as it's for something someone at twitter thinks is a good cause.
 
KB202
‘’ less than a minute ago  

...he wrote, using the internet and *not* inbreeding.
 
