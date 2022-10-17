 Skip to content
(My San Antonio) Video Woman films herself getting gored by bison at Texas state park, is buffaloed when asked for a reason why she got charged   (mysanantonio.com) divider line
37
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After listening to her stupid ongoing narration I wish all three had charged her. Idiot.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day this woman was gored by a bison may have been the most important day of her life.

But for me....it was Tuesday.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: The day this woman was gored by a bison may have been the most important day of her life.

But for me....it was Tuesday.


Username  chec.....
<actually, just sits back down>
<whistles non-chalantly>
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it was all worth it for that sweet sweet tiktok cred.

/gored by a buffalo challenge
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure there was more to this story from the bison's view. I've been within a few feet of elephants, warthogs and Komodo dragons and with a little respect for large creatures who can fark you up, I haven't had the problems this person did.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she looking for it's wings?
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stretch your arm out away from your face and give bison a thumbs up. Close one eye. If you can't cover the bison with your thumb, you're too close.

Maybe I am far enough away but I just have small thumbs?


/i do not bison my thumb at you, sir, but I do bison my thumb
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the bison OK?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone keep approaching these massive, powerful creatures? Just leave them the fark alone and wait to pass by on the path.

It's simple... don't mess with something several times larger than you. This is the same rule that drivers ignore with trains. The train will ALWAYS win. Lesson applies here as well. The bison will ALWAYS win.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials said to use the "Rule of Thumb" to make sure you are far enough away: Stretch your arm out away from your face and give bison a thumbs up.

Bison: wonder if I should charge this woman?
Bison 2: dude, she's giving you the thumbs up!
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: But it was all worth it for that sweet sweet tiktok cred.

/gored by a buffalo challenge


We should definitely make the "gored by a buffalo challenge" a thing. The gene pool needs a good cleaning.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Boo_Guy: But it was all worth it for that sweet sweet tiktok cred.

/gored by a buffalo challenge

We should definitely make the "gored by a buffalo challenge" a thing. The gene pool needs a good cleaning.


That will never offset the people who sleep with awful ppl
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on Darwin!!   Aww.  Close, but no cigar, Chuck.  Damn!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Officials said to use the "Rule of Thumb"...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Officials said to use the "Rule of Thumb" to make sure you are far enough away: Stretch your arm out away from your face and give bison a thumbs up.

Bison: wonder if I should charge this woman?
Bison 2: dude, she's giving you the thumbs up!


I think the rule of thumb here is to stretch your arm out and see if your thumb covers the whole animal. If not, retreat.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxheck: Pretty sure there was more to this story from the bison's view. I've been within a few feet of elephants, warthogs and Komodo dragons and with a little respect for large creatures who can fark you up, I haven't had the problems this person did.


Walking within 20 feet behind them. Bovines and equines don't like it when you cross their eye line. Someone from Texas should know that, but it probably isn't included in the current Karen training.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Boo_Guy: But it was all worth it for that sweet sweet tiktok cred.

/gored by a buffalo challenge

We should definitely make the "gored by a buffalo challenge" a thing. The gene pool needs a good cleaning.

That will never offset the people who sleep with awful ppl


Leading to the "get pregnant in front of a charging buffalo" challenge.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait, I tried it and my thumb isn't even touching the bison, let alone covering it. I need to get closer.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Badly written article.  The writer should be trampled by a bison.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Drunk and Bitter Jesus: waxbeans: Drunk and Bitter Jesus: Boo_Guy: But it was all worth it for that sweet sweet tiktok cred.

/gored by a buffalo challenge

We should definitely make the "gored by a buffalo challenge" a thing. The gene pool needs a good cleaning.

That will never offset the people who sleep with awful ppl

Leading to the "get pregnant in front of a charging buffalo" challenge.


🤣
I needed that 😊
 
anfrind
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There's a video of a reporter demonstrating the correct way to respond to an approaching bison...
'I ain't messing with you': Reporter flees after spotting herd of bison I ABC7
Youtube PSmaxKQrcvQ
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
bahahhahahhahahah  idiot women just made my day
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stretch your arm out away from your face and give bison a thumbs up. Close one eye. If you can't cover the bison with your thumb, you're too close.


This is the same trick I use to stay far enough away from the moon.
 
Mock26
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I don't want to go through the bushes again."

Ha ha! She still wound up in the bushes again.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tinstaafl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maxheck: Pretty sure there was more to this story from the bison's view. I've been within a few feet of elephants, warthogs and Komodo dragons and with a little respect for large creatures who can fark you up, I haven't had the problems this person did.


You can go up to a cow with no problems but try doing the same thing with a bull. Maybe bison are the same way.
 
raz4446
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
no, i have a way with the buffalo
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maxheck: Pretty sure there was more to this story from the bison's view. I've been within a few feet of elephants, warthogs and Komodo dragons and with a little respect for large creatures who can fark you up, I haven't had the problems this person did.


She was acting like a predator, closing in while moving to get behind them. Probably would've been fine if she'd had even the tiniest amount of patience.
 
jimpapa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thanks subby.
i thoroughly enjoyed that
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxheck: Pretty sure there was more to this story from the bison's view. I've been within a few feet of elephants, warthogs and Komodo dragons and with a little respect for large creatures who can fark you up, I haven't had the problems this person did.


Elephants can kill you, but they don't necessarily have the desire.

From everything I've seen and read about bison, pretty sure they like goring people. maybe they remember the 1800's
 
aperson
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Don't worry she's OK."

I wasn't worried.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Why would anyone keep approaching these massive, powerful creatures? Just leave them the fark alone and wait to pass by on the path.

It's simple... don't mess with something several times larger than you. This is the same rule that drivers ignore with trains. The train will ALWAYS win. Lesson applies here as well. The bison will ALWAYS win.


Yeah but I kno ju jitsu bro!  I'll use the bison's weight against it!  I'm a third dan black belt at my gym and stuff
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Elephants can kill you, but they don't necessarily have the desire.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sometimes though, they'll claw you to death.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is a bison really NA's biggest land animal?
Are they bigger than a bull moose? Those things are farking huge. What about a large bull?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Is a bison really NA's biggest land animal?
Are they bigger than a bull moose? Those things are farking huge. What about a large bull?


What about a Texan? Or a Louisianan? Or a Mississipper?

I'm sure they're all in the running.
 
