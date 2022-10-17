 Skip to content
(NBC News) Russian bomber doesn't wait to get shot down, crashes into an apartment complex near the Ukraine border
17
    More: Scary, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian military bomber, deputy governor of the Krasnodar territory, Boris Yeltsin, Russian resort town of Yeysk, Russian President Vladimir Putin, combustion products  
17 Comments
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Just an overzealous fighter pilot. Hey look over there, a three headed  Elon Musk
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Even their planes don't want to be conscripted to fight their war
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The things people will do to get into an apartment these days.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: The things people will do to get into an apartment these days.


I mean, "The housing market is crashing!"  I'll come in again...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jesus, this'd be a pretty big story absent a farking war going on.
 
jmr61
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty awesome picture, with the parachute and all.
 
pheelix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anybody besides me wondering if the engine catching fire during takeoff was due to lack of maintenance?
 
King Something
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Continuous aircraft maintenance is the safety of those present on the plane, especially the weapons.

The security of passengers is the utmost priority of any aircraft owner and is essential to ensure air traffic is safe, but also to avoid incurring unnecessary expenses.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pheelix: Anybody besides me wondering if the engine catching fire during takeoff was due to lack of maintenance?


Training, experience, maintenance, ops tempo. Who knows if they're trying to piece together their hangar queens.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It was his personal 9/11.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x566]

Pretty awesome picture, with the parachute and all.


Fark user imageView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Saw a video on another site, Two bright flashes just before the impact, might have been the ejection seats ? IDK
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Porous Horace: It was his personal 9/11.


This comment might go underappreciated ...
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All-Russian casualties, preventing an attack against Ukraine, in a very visible fark-up that Russian propaganda can't really twist to their favor?

Good.  I'll start caring about Russian lives when they stop taking Ukrainian lives.
 
