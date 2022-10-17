 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Canada's version of Uber Eats now lets you get your weed and your munchies delivered to you at the same time   (indy100.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like that I can get weed delivery, but I don't need "Weed delivery within an hour" weed delivery.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And booze
 
Fereals
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My dealer in my early 20s delivered pizza from a place next to a liquor store. 👍
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And the GQP thinks they don't know Jeebus...
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The capital, Toronto. Impressive to do that unironically.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hashish and Harvey's
Sativa & Swiss Chalet
Purple Kush & Poutine
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"sobriety will be checked upon arrival at the delivery destination"

Of the driver or recipient?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Subby must work for Uber Eats in Canada, making sure to advertise for them in the Fark headline when the competition is crushing it.

Suck it, American cololnial collaborator. We're better than them.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*ding dong*
'You're weed, sir.'
'DUDE!'
*ding dong*
'You're food, sir.'
'DUDE!'
*ding dong*
'More weed, sir.'
'DUDE!'
*ding dong*
'Even more, sir. This is getting annoying, BTW..'
'DUDE!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have business idea: Deliver hot fresh Kraft Dinner in a manner similar to how heating oil is delivered.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If the shop's own staff needs make the delivery, why go through Uber eats at all? What benefit does that add?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We already have a service that brings me food and weed.

I'm pretty sure it's called "Subby's mom."
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just Ontario subby. In any case deliveries are already available in Quebec without going through a third party.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

daveb0rg: "sobriety will be checked upon arrival at the delivery destination"

Of the driver or recipient?


Yes

/Alcohol delivery around here in Michigan says the same thing. I've definitely been not sober at least once while getting alcohol delivered.
//Just scan my ID and off they go
 
