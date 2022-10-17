 Skip to content
(Independent)   In Lubbock, TX, milk comes in bags...and in this case, also with a police escort   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I asked what it was, and he said it's milk. It's like a sip of milk. Why? I have absolutely no idea. And no, it's not my missing bag of a sip of milk," the Facebook user added. "Mine was chocolate milk."

Wait, he was missing a sip of chocolate milk in a bag? I'm so confused.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The prolific use of quotation marks around "milk" in the article is a bit concerning.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Walker: I asked what it was, and he said it's milk. It's like a sip of milk. Why? I have absolutely no idea. And no, it's not my missing bag of a sip of milk," the Facebook user added. "Mine was chocolate milk."

Wait, he was missing a sip of chocolate milk in a bag? I'm so confused.


All I can gather is that someone called the police, said someone left a bag of milk on their door, and told them who it belonged to.

Why the cops would then take that bag and move it, without question is utterly beyond me. As is the comment about chocolate milk. Nothing about this story makes sense.
 
roydrj
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, I am so embarrass I live in Texas and I agree we need a tag! Yes, I did grow up in Texas.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The comment about the chocolate milk is what is called a joke.  He was being facetious.
 
invictus2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
paulleah
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I lived in Lubbock when I was in college.
Yeeeeeep yep yep yep yep
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

... that's not milk.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The milk bags brings all the cops to his door,
And they're like, it's probably yours,
Damn right, it's probably yours...
 
austerity101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: The comment about the chocolate milk is what is called a joke.  He was being facetious.


Then I guess I don't get the joke. It took me forever just to even figure out what was going on.
 
roydrj
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Second comment at this rate I am surprised that those Amazon and UPS drivers have been in the news for being hunted down and shot for trespassing.....JC!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Condoms aren't that expensive. You don't need to use a ziplock.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

invictus2: [i.redd.it image 680x680]


If it's flammable, someone needs a serious diet intervention.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Monocultured: invictus2: [i.redd.it image 680x680]

If it's flammable, someone needs a serious diet intervention.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Milk is diarrhea in a carton
 
cefm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mmmmm ....... Milk bags.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
there is a certain amount of blood and pus allowed in milk. keeps me from drinking milk.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Getting a jizz baggie taped to your low-rent apartment door is probably the highlight of living in Lubbock.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's satire right? Like this?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


No? WTF!
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: there is a certain amount of blood and pus allowed in milk. keeps me from drinking milk.


There is a certain amount of ground up animals allowed in salads.  Keeps me from eating salads.

/You're also more likely to ingest pesticides and contract food poisoning from produce as well.
 
roydrj
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
roydrj
Smartest (0)   Funniest (0)
''35 minutes ago
Second comment at this rate I am surprised that those Amazon and UPS drivers have been in the news for being hunted down and shot for trespassing.....JC!

OOPs sorry, wrong post, I blame it on the milk!
 
