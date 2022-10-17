 Skip to content
(CNN)   For some unknown reason, people have a slight increase in animosity towards police officers in America. No one seems to know why that is. I guess we'll never know
72
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the cops will just have to get MORE aggressive, more dismissive, more arrogant, and more violent until we learn to respect them!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: I guess the cops will just have to get MORE aggressive, more dismissive, more arrogant, and more violent until we learn to respect them!


That will do it!
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I guess the cops will just have to get MORE aggressive, more dismissive, more arrogant, and more violent until we learn to respect them!


They've been doubling and tripling down on that strategy for decades, no reason to stop now
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I notice that every case ends with "and officers shot and killed the subject".

I guess they'll ask questions later.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: SpectroBoy: I guess the cops will just have to get MORE aggressive, more dismissive, more arrogant, and more violent until we learn to respect them!

They've been doubling and tripling down on that strategy for decades, no reason to stop now


Militarizing police departments across the USA hasn't helped.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh people are just being just jealous haters warrior code, punisher decal and all that BS that the cop fellators say.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, people who stay home and mind their own business report no ill will toward law enforcement.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Public Enemy - 911 Is A Joke (Official Music Video)
Youtube JZDIitWz8Go
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Police? Oh, you mean the most widespread, useless, needlessly violent, corrupt, sexist, racist, domestic abusey, asset-seizing, whistleblower murdering mobsters in the country?
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I live in a rural Wisconsin town. I haven't seen a police car or officer in a month. It's a fairly big rural town. Where are they? Downtown is starting to get a little chaotic at night. I own a building and run a retail store. What the hell do cops do?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Meanwhile, people who stay home and mind their own business report no ill will toward law enforcement.


Hmm... Breonna Taylor and many others beg to differ. Oh, no, they can't. They're dead.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As a white man with Veteran plates... I have no idea what you people are talking about.

Excuse me, Judge Judy is on.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: I live in a rural Wisconsin town. I haven't seen a police car or officer in a month. It's a fairly big rural town. Where are they? Downtown is starting to get a little chaotic at night. I own a building and run a retail store. What the hell do cops do?


They're collecting overtime spending 12-hour days "investigating" massage parlors.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"I'm outraged. I'm disgusted. I'm wondering where the level of outrage and upset is outside of the law enforcement community,

Flip that to unjustified police shootings. People are angry there is No outrage within the department.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Meanwhile, people who stay home and mind their own business report no ill will toward law enforcement.


You're supposed to kiss the boot, not deep-throat it until the ankle passes your lips.
 
Two16
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I guess the cops will just have to get MORE aggressive, more dismissive, more arrogant, and more violent until we learn to respect them!


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Lone Gunman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I guess the cops will just have to get MORE aggressive, more dismissive, more arrogant, and more violent until we learn to respect them!


The beatings will continue until budgets improve. And then after that.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I was surprised the ambush shooting of some cops nearby in Connecticut (Bristol) a few days ago didn't make it to Fark.  Two brothers faked a 911 call and then shot the responding cops, killing 2 and wounding one. The gunman was killed by the wounded cop.
The CNN story doesn't exactly match what people are saying locally.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/17/us/bristol-connecticut-police-officer-shooting-suspect/index.html
 
LL316
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Camera phones were the worst thing to happen to police.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Meanwhile, people who stay home and mind their own business report no ill will toward law enforcement.


Breonna Taylor disagrees. Ahmaud Arbery does as well.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: I live in a rural Wisconsin town. I haven't seen a police car or officer in a month. It's a fairly big rural town. Where are they? Downtown is starting to get a little chaotic at night. I own a building and run a retail store. What the hell do cops do?


Cops are mostly city/village problems

The only time I see a cop is if someone calls them, but everyone is armed around me so all the cops/deputies will do is take a report and bring cocoa and blankets.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I guess the cops will just have to get MORE aggressive, more dismissive, more arrogant, and more violent until we learn to respect them!


"The killings will continue until respect improves"
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is what America asked for protection from the scary us's. Reap what you sow, hypocrites.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Meanwhile, people who stay home and mind their own business report no ill will toward law enforcement.


Man, it must be awesome living under those bridges. A lot more people are into it these days.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am no fan of the popo, not by any stretch. However, cops are like dentists and lawyers, everybody hates them until you need one. Their biggest problem is the good ones covering for the bad ones. They need to fix that shiat asap.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Meanwhile, people who stay home and mind their own business report no ill will toward law enforcement.


Breonna Talyor sure isn't reporting shiat.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ACAP

All
Cops
Are
Pterodactyls
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My dad taught me in the late 1980s (we're white as white can be) to never, ever, do anything to startle a cop or make them feel threatened because they can, and will, shoot you dead on the spot.

Cop feelings are very sensitive. As long as they feel threatened (and can get their buddies at the station to back their version of events) they can, and do, get away with murder.

Why that might make them unpopular is just a total mystery.
 
robodog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Meanwhile, people who stay home and mind their own business report no ill will toward law enforcement.


The hell we do! I've got plenty of ill will towards the police, and marrying into a family with 2 cops just reinforced that. They happened to be some of the few good ones on their forces before the bad apples caused them both to retire earlier than they wanted. They've got plenty of stories about the abusive, counterproductive aholes they worked with throughout their careers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: I live in a rural Wisconsin town. I haven't seen a police car or officer in a month. It's a fairly big rural town. Where are they? Downtown is starting to get a little chaotic at night. I own a building and run a retail store. What the hell do cops do?


Sounds like Delaware County, Oklahoma. There's 1 police officer and he's busy testing searching for meth.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What is so hard to understand? Just do as the nice office demands?
Police officer shoots unarmed Black man at South Carolina gas station: raw video
Youtube -XFYTtgZAlE

I should point out. The issue is that people will make excuses.
30 years ago, people would have believed what ever excuse this cop came up with.
Cops have even shot/tased people having medical events.
And people will make excuses.
But listen you people who make excuses.
Most defendents don't have much room to make excuses.   Especially in cases like having cocaine.  It's most assumed you're lying If you say it isn't your cocaine.   Cops should be held accountable and not be allowed excuses.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Meanwhile, people who stay home and mind their own business report no ill will toward law enforcement.


I'm sure incels just love swatting until it's their turn.
 
EyeballKid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I am no fan of the popo, not by any stretch. However, cops are like dentists and lawyers, everybody hates them until you need one. Their biggest problem is the good ones covering for the bad ones. They need to fix that shiat asap.


Let me know when a dentist says they can't do anything for you and it's your fault for needing them anyway since you didn't floss enough.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Meanwhile, people who stay home and mind their own business report no ill will toward law enforcement.


I'm white, straight, male, and affluent, and even I know that if you have a problem and you call the cops you now have two problems.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: ACAP

All
Cops
Are
Pterodactyls


I prefer Quetzalcoatlus
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I am no fan of the popo, not by any stretch. However, cops are like dentists and lawyers, everybody hates them until you need one. Their biggest problem is the good ones covering for the bad ones. They need to fix that shiat asap.


Nobody needs a cop.

Every good thing you've ever heard of a cop doing could have been done better by someone else.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live in a rural Wisconsin town. I haven't seen a police car or officer in a month. It's a fairly big rural town. Where are they? Downtown is starting to get a little chaotic at night. I own a building and run a retail store. What the hell do cops do?

Have you checked the local Donut shop?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Their biggest problem is the good ones covering for the bad ones.


They're not good cops if they're covering for the bad ones.

Do you know what you have if you have a department of 99 good cops and one bad cop?

100 bad cops.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: giantmeteor: SpectroBoy: I guess the cops will just have to get MORE aggressive, more dismissive, more arrogant, and more violent until we learn to respect them!

They've been doubling and tripling down on that strategy for decades, no reason to stop now

Militarizing police departments across the USA hasn't helped.


That isn't the issue.
The issue is, it's assumed the officer had a justified reason to kill . Like suspects lives don't matter.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I am no fan of the popo, not by any stretch. However, cops are like dentists and lawyers, everybody hates them until you need one. Their biggest problem is the good ones covering for the bad ones. They need to fix that shiat asap.


Dentists get investigated when one of their patients die, and they don't have a 99% win rate.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My stepdaughter just started dating a cop. I told her she was crazy, and he's not allowed in our house. There's no way I'm getting arrested for having a little pot in the house.
 
Northern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dereksmalls: giantmeteor: SpectroBoy: I guess the cops will just have to get MORE aggressive, more dismissive, more arrogant, and more violent until we learn to respect them!

They've been doubling and tripling down on that strategy for decades, no reason to stop now

Militarizing police departments across the USA hasn't helped.


Ignoring the 4th and other amendments to the constitution, especially in poor communities doesn't help either.
SCOTUS also striking down Good Samaritan laws for police is also not helping.  Cops now just watch suspects bleed out rather than immediately render first aid.  And that is entirely legal now.  Same goes for mass shootings, it's lawful for them to just wait until a suspect runs out of ammo, falls asleep, or commits suicide.
There are also larger issues.  The reason police are so well paid in general, and why they can retire early, is over hazard pay.  At this point since they have no obligations to safety, their pay and benefits should be re-aligned with legal process servers.
I do wonder if states could create a two tier system for police though, one carrying full benefits and a legal requirement to help the public, and another unarmed pool of cops without those benefits?  Any constitutional wise folks here?
 
Weaver95
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yeah, people are starting to shoot back...and I can't really blame them either. The cops just seem to execute people on a whim and nothing ever happens to them no matter how blatantly they commit a crime.
They're gonna get killed either way, might as well go down fighting.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I believe the first time it occurred to me that there was a potential future where The Talk would shift from "Deferentially Obey.  Hands in sight at all times.  Yes sir and no sir." to "There is a good chance they are just going to shoot you anyway.  Shoot first, before backup arrives, and flee."

Note.  I do not advocate this position.  Merely recognize it as an inevitability of the current state of affairs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: My stepdaughter just started dating a cop. I told her she was crazy, and he's not allowed in our house. There's no way I'm getting arrested for having a little pot in the house.


She didn't get beat enough as a kid, huh?

img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Police? Oh, you mean the most widespread, useless, needlessly violent, corrupt, sexist, racist, domestic abusey, asset-seizing, whistleblower murdering mobsters in the country?


corrupt. corruption is the cause of all that.
There needs to be real oversight of all police actions. By people who are not cops and don't work with them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: I live in a rural Wisconsin town. I haven't seen a police car or officer in a month. It's a fairly big rural town. Where are they? Downtown is starting to get a little chaotic at night. I own a building and run a retail store. What the hell do cops do?

Have you checked the local Donut shop?


I knew some that would hide in a parking lot of a nearby bar and field sobriety check people on the street. He at least claimed that if you were drunk, leaving a bar at 2am, and hadn't booked an uber yet before you got outside, it was intent to drink and drive, and would at least attempt to arrest you. If you so much as asked why, he would book you for resisting arrest.

I never saw it, and I doubt many did, but his dick must have been tiny.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: Meanwhile, people who stay home and mind their own business report no ill will toward law enforcement.


Not true.  I haven't had a negative interaction with a police officer in decades, and thanks to their wanton murder of minorities and stealing billions of dollars through civil asset forfeiture, I wouldn't trust a cop as far as I can throw one.  We need to reform the police forces in this country from top to bottom.  "Some of those that work forces are the same that burn crosses."
 
