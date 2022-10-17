 Skip to content
(WFMZ Allentown)   Town officials confounded in efforts to get public to believe that trick-or-treat night really is Oct. 28. Thanks again social media   (wfmz.com) divider line
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My bigger takeaway is the name of two of the schools.

Another new member to the unofficial community forum suggests moving the time of the Liberty versus Freedom high school football game.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Places try to do this every year, tell kids they can't  trick or treat on Halloween. There's no law saying what night you have to trick or treat. If kids want to do it on October 31 they can.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Halloween and trick or treating is on Oct 31st. Full stop.

(I get that bars and clubs have parties on the weekend in addition to the actual day)
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
28,29,30,31 sounds GREAT!
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna need a bigger bag!
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: Halloween and trick or treating is on Oct 31st. Full stop.

(I get that bars and clubs have parties on the weekend in addition to the actual day)


A lot of small towns in my general vicinity did Saturday night Oct. 30 last year and would not be surprised to see them do the same this year.

I thought about putting a Facebook pic of one last year on here but decided not to, the Weenerser is happy that it's not on a school night.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most places in Pennsylvania have it on Thursday, October 31 or no.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what about second trick or treat night?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I grew up, trick or treating was done on the Sunday afternoon before Halloween. This was nice because everyone knew to be home and have candy at the appointed time. Since it was in the afternoon (usually 1-5 PM) it was mostly well lit, so relatively safe.

Where I live now it happens on Halloween. So most of the time I have to hurry home from work and hope I can get set up before too many people stop by. Dinner is eaten on the go. That sucks because it's also my birthday.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just hold it on Halloween. It will solve a lot of problems and prevent confusion.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it is a tradition that he said dates back to school officials asking that the candy crawl not be held on a school night. "

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark. Right. Off.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Oct 31 is a SCHOOL NIGHT!

I've lived through this multiple times with religious and Helen Lovejoy types both complaining. When Halloween falls on Mon-Thu, they come out of the woodwork. They loudly complain that the observance should be moved to the nearest weekend date, falling back to Sat or forward to Fri. NEVER falling back to Sunday, because that is JESUS DAY. We can't have Trick-or-Treat be on a Sunday evening because the next morning is a SCHOOL DAY.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is silly. Can't we all agree on when to let the kids dress up, visit the neighbors, and demand Necco wafers as a sacrifice to almighty Satan?
 
scalpod
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, getting everyone to believe December 25th was baby Jesus' birthday going swimmingly.
 
ifky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Clicked on the link thinking "we've been doing trick or treat on the Friday before since before I was born" only to find out that it is my area.

Always liked having it on a Friday and being able to engorge myself on candy without having to worry about school the next day.

/now I have to worry about engorging myself and having work the next day
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can't fix stupid.
MAGA Moron Explains Her INSANE Trick-Or-Treating Conspiracy
Youtube ZsQgxcO62fQ
 
Begoggle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Imagine getting your news and information from Facebook.
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: But Oct 31 is a SCHOOL NIGHT!

I've lived through this multiple times with religious and Helen Lovejoy types both complaining. When Halloween falls on Mon-Thu, they come out of the woodwork. They loudly complain that the observance should be moved to the nearest weekend date, falling back to Sat or forward to Fri. NEVER falling back to Sunday, because that is JESUS DAY. We can't have Trick-or-Treat be on a Sunday evening because the next morning is a SCHOOL DAY.


I think "Trunk or Treat" was invented for those kind of people, along with the helicopter parents. Go to a nice safe church parking lot and exchange candy with the other boring people's kids on some weekend afternoon. But let the rest of the town do it the old fashioned way.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steve_wmn: mrmopar5287: But Oct 31 is a SCHOOL NIGHT!

I've lived through this multiple times with religious and Helen Lovejoy types both complaining. When Halloween falls on Mon-Thu, they come out of the woodwork. They loudly complain that the observance should be moved to the nearest weekend date, falling back to Sat or forward to Fri. NEVER falling back to Sunday, because that is JESUS DAY. We can't have Trick-or-Treat be on a Sunday evening because the next morning is a SCHOOL DAY.

I think "Trunk or Treat" was invented for those kind of people, along with the helicopter parents. Go to a nice safe church parking lot and exchange candy with the other boring people's kids on some weekend afternoon. But let the rest of the town do it the old fashioned way.


Depends on where - some places it really is because the neighborhood is that farked up, and it isn't safe to be going door to door.  It's not the majority, but yeah some places it's as close as kids can get because the real deal is liable to get them shot/beat/whatever
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh and because of COVID, voting for Republicans has been moved to Wednesday Nov 9th.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

