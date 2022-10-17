 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Mt Clemens High rented out gym for a "Stripper Party". The most excitement subby's high school gym saw was donkey basketball with football team vs. Flash Gordon and a then-unknown Denzel   (woodwardsports.com) divider line
27
    More: Murica, High school, great idea, Want, different ways, Mt. Clemens High School, Mount Clemens, Michigan, Invitation system, video  
•       •       •

632 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2022 at 5:35 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whether it's strippers or donkeys, you're still gonna see some naked ass
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Being in underwear isn't stripping.  Its dancing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Whether it's strippers or donkeys, you're still gonna see some naked ass


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It would be fine if they were drag queens though. Can't criticize that.

https://twitter.com/harrisburg100/status/1520040823143997440?s=46&t=DhkLpT8Kaq0KXVRChv_ARQ

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That was really strange:
1) Gal in g-string twerking
2) Shirtless guy rapping to an oldie from the 80's
3) Bunch of people standing around
4) Three people in the stands

I'd rather study for my trig mid-term.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would be fine if they were drag queens though. Can't criticize that.

https://twitter.com/harrisburg100/status/1520040823143997440?s=46&t=DhkLpT8Kaq0KXVRChv_ARQ

[Fark user image image 425x695]


The same prudes are complaining about both.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Coming down 95 into Pawtucket, theres a nasty S-curve that canbtake you by surprise if you don't know about it.

For the longest time, a local strip club had a huge billboard featuring some of their scantily clothed artists, with the warning: DANGEROUS CURVES AHEAD!!!

It's been gone now for several years, victime of some politician "cleaning up" the city. But I thought it was a brilliant mixture of marketing and public service.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would be fine if they were drag queens though. Can't criticize that.

https://twitter.com/harrisburg100/status/1520040823143997440?s=46&t=DhkLpT8Kaq0KXVRChv_ARQ

[Fark user image 425x695]


No it wouldn't. Parents would shiat a brick. Now, a multi- cultural Tiajuna animal love fest....
jk.
Not a trans/homo/animalphobe. Just goofy and on my first martini.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do people not know what stripping is? You see more skin at your community pool.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
gerald ford gave talk at my highschool in the 90's. some jackasses booed him. we had to have a second assembly explaining why we shouldn't heckel ex presidents
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Do people not know what stripping is? You see more skin at your community pool.


I loved the bush at Splash Town. Mmmmmm
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Appropriate. That's about the only kind of "mount" you'll find in Mt. Clemens.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would be fine if they were drag queens though. Can't criticize that.

https://twitter.com/harrisburg100/status/1520040823143997440?s=46&t=DhkLpT8Kaq0KXVRChv_ARQ

[Fark user image image 425x695]


You're following a bizarre bot network for an unpopular Christian Nationalist running for Pennsylvania governor. Name checks out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think I caught herpes just from watching that video.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would be fine if they were drag queens though. Can't criticize that.

https://twitter.com/harrisburg100/status/1520040823143997440?s=46&t=DhkLpT8Kaq0KXVRChv_ARQ

[Fark user image 425x695]


The teacher who organised that was put on suspension. So clearly it wasn't fine as far as the school was concerned and it wasn't above criticism.

Do you have any points to make that are actually true at all?
 
Bazolar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would be fine if they were drag queens though. Can't criticize that.

https://twitter.com/harrisburg100/status/1520040823143997440?s=46&t=DhkLpT8Kaq0KXVRChv_ARQ

[Fark user image 425x695]

The teacher who organised that was put on suspension. So clearly it wasn't fine as far as the school was concerned and it wasn't above criticism.

Do you have any points to make that are actually true at all?


A disingenuous conservative?  Say it ain't so.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is the most incomprehensible headline and the worst webpage I've ever seen on fark. And I've seen a lot.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
how is this NOT the lead off on Fox News?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would be fine if they were drag queens though. Can't criticize that.

https://twitter.com/harrisburg100/status/1520040823143997440?s=46&t=DhkLpT8Kaq0KXVRChv_ARQ

[Fark user image image 425x695]


Huh, waddya know, sometimes people say things on Twitter that are mostly bullshiat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know this is a bold idea, but bear with me - Imagine an America where politicians didn't whore themselves out, and schools didn't have to.

-Vote for Some Farking Lurker
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fireproof: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would be fine if they were drag queens though. Can't criticize that.

https://twitter.com/harrisburg100/status/1520040823143997440?s=46&t=DhkLpT8Kaq0KXVRChv_ARQ

[Fark user image image 425x695]

Huh, waddya know, sometimes people say things on Twitter that are mostly bullshiat.

[Fark user image image 425x235]


Oh, and let's not forget that it was done at a high school and your totally straightforward tweet by a RWNJ page definitely isn't dancing around that by naming the school district and not what school it is, so that it can fit the Conservative Outrage Du Jour by making their readers assume it as at an elementary school.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fireproof: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would be fine if they were drag queens though. Can't criticize that.

https://twitter.com/harrisburg100/status/1520040823143997440?s=46&t=DhkLpT8Kaq0KXVRChv_ARQ

[Fark user image image 425x695]

Huh, waddya know, sometimes people say things on Twitter that are mostly bullshiat.

[Fark user image image 425x235]


As long as it wasn't compulsory, perfectly appropriate.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gotta pay for those new and improved history textbooks, right?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: gerald ford gave talk at my highschool in the 90's. some jackasses booed him. we had to have a second assembly explaining why we shouldn't heckel ex presidents



upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Did Gerry have to have a second assembly so he could explain why the hell he pardoned Nixon?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: SanityIsAFullTimeJob: It would be fine if they were drag queens though. Can't criticize that.

https://twitter.com/harrisburg100/status/1520040823143997440?s=46&t=DhkLpT8Kaq0KXVRChv_ARQ

[Fark user image image 425x695]

You're following a bizarre bot network for an unpopular Christian Nationalist running for Pennsylvania governor. Name checks out.
[Fark user image image 425x486]


I got the link to the Twitter account from a gay blog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.