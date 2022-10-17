 Skip to content
(Teen Vogue) Hero FREE $10,000 reimbursement. Here's how you apply for student loan forgiveness under the Biden administration's plan.
53
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's the direct Link to the application. It's quick- and if you took out a Pell Grant, it's 20k.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Applied this morning
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hell yeah, sucks to be my creditors.
 
Lyger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep kicking ass, Dark Brandon.

And thank you.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I started college at 16. I was a teenager for most of my undergraduate degree. Most people are for about half. Check yourself, subby.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teen Vogue:
A Cave Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully everybody gets reimbursed before the MAGAt court cases even get a chance to get rolling.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It takes me longer to pee than it did to fill that sum biatch out.

Thanks Joe.

To those who are still paying because you owe over the amount forgiven or because you have private loans, there are still people out there fighting for you. For future college students, there are also people out there fighting to make college free and/or more affordable. It takes time, this is a step in the right direction.

fark Navient. fark Aidvantage. fark those who profit from the student debt machine.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I started college at 16. I was a teenager for most of my undergraduate degree. Most people are for about half. Check yourself, subby.


My son started this year, at 17. Several of his fellow students are 16 (Bard College at Simon's Rock is specifically set up for kids too bored with high school.)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I started college at 16. I was a teenager for most of my undergraduate degree. Most people are for about half. Check yourself, subby.


Started at 17, my undergrad fraternity initiation night was my 18th birthday.  After a full night of hazing, it felt good to buy my own cigarettes for the first time ever.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife applied this morning, my loans got paid off Jan of this year. The timing on this is perfect, she has exactly $10,105 left on her loans. She still paid the her regular payment even after filling out the application.

Very happy to be free of both those loans!
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Note to people who racked up debt you couldn't pay off: read the whole thing you are filling out this time.
 
SuspiciousNewAccount
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
No love for the Doogie Howsers of the world?
 
wage0048
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did mine Saturday Morning, and it took about 30 seconds.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Note to people who racked up debt you couldn't pay off: read the whole thing you are filling out this time.


HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm not sure I'll get anything for this since I have a parent plus loan for one of my kids but I applied anyway.  Can't hurt, right?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was a sophomore before I turned eighteen.
Not to mention the various college credits racked up from summer science things (I did after de-tasseling corn, picking cotton, etc).
 
austerity101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: austerity101: I started college at 16. I was a teenager for most of my undergraduate degree. Most people are for about half. Check yourself, subby.

My son started this year, at 17. Several of his fellow students are 16 (Bard College at Simon's Rock is specifically set up for kids too bored with high school.)


Nice!

Not sure why so many people Funnied my comment, but, that's Fark for ya.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmmm... anyone know how to forge a student loan document? Asking for a friend.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drayno76: My wife applied this morning, my loans got paid off Jan of this year. The timing on this is perfect, she has exactly $10,105 left on her loans. She still paid the her regular payment even after filling out the application.

Very happy to be free of both those loans!


Congrats and say hello to the family for me!
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
austerity101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tuxbabe: Code Name: Andromeda


RAGWEED POLLEN!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Student loans haven't been fixed, so they'll need to worry about it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Here's the direct Link to the application. It's quick- and if you took out a Pell Grant, it's 20k.


Mrs Samurai had a small Pell Grant, so it did the same thing for her.  She's got about $19.5k left to pay off (graduated in 2005), so this relief hit the sweet spot.
 
dywed88
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: It takes me longer to pee than it did to fill that sum biatch out.

Thanks Joe.

To those who are still paying because you owe over the amount forgiven or because you have private loans, there are still people out there fighting for you. For future college students, there are also people out there fighting to make college free and/or more affordable. It takes time, this is a step in the right direction.

fark Navient. fark Aidvantage. fark those who profit from the student debt machine.


Wait, wasn't there a thread a week ago that assured me the process would be a complete disaster with the website never working and a massive, convoluted application?
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Yay dead beats!!
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Done! Excellent! Hopefully it'll be quick. I still had $12.5k outstanding. (Pell).
/Thanks Joe!
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FREE

If you think that word is applicable to what's going on here, you were never going to be able to pay your debts anyway.

If you know better, but participate anyway, I have wonder how you're going to face future generations that won't have the same opportunities that you had, because of this. That's going to sting forever.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

dywed88: Wait, wasn't there a thread a week ago that assured me the process would be a complete disaster with the website never working and a massive, convoluted application?


Twas aborted.
Dang Biden administration.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

srgrobe: Yay dead beats!!


Who exactly is a dead beat in this situation?
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: srgrobe: Yay dead beats!!

Who exactly is a dead beat in this situation?


Yor mom

/jk
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Filled mine out today.

Not sure I liked having to pay the $100 processing fee with iTunes gift cards, but I guess it's worth it.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dywed88: WhiskeySticks: It takes me longer to pee than it did to fill that sum biatch out.

Thanks Joe.

To those who are still paying because you owe over the amount forgiven or because you have private loans, there are still people out there fighting for you. For future college students, there are also people out there fighting to make college free and/or more affordable. It takes time, this is a step in the right direction.

fark Navient. fark Aidvantage. fark those who profit from the student debt machine.

Wait, wasn't there a thread a week ago that assured me the process would be a complete disaster with the website never working and a massive, convoluted application?


It literally took typing my name, birthday, SSN, and email a couple of times. Took 30 seconds.
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: FREE

If you think that word is applicable to what's going on here, you were never going to be able to pay your debts anyway.

If you know better, but participate anyway, I have wonder how you're going to face future generations that won't have the same opportunities that you had, because of this. That's going to sting forever.


The rich are never going to love you back, Zeb.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hopefully everybody gets reimbursed before the MAGAt court cases even get a chance to get rolling.


Not MAGA, but I don't see how it is legal. I don't want any president to be able to buy votes with the stroke of a pen.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Remember that the very first thing loan officers tell college kids is that student debt can't be discharged in bankruptcy and that you'll be uniquely screwed AF in life if anything of note should go awry.

j/k you're expected to know an obscure exception in bankruptcy law. wait maybe college kids know that now. oh well too bad for two prior generations of college students.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hopefully everybody gets reimbursed before the MAGAt court cases even get a chance to get rolling.

Not MAGA, but I don't see how it is legal. I don't want any president to be able to buy votes with the stroke of a pen.


If it makes you feel better, it was a campaign promise.  Politicians give them to constituents all the time.

See the trillions of payouts Republicans have done to wealthy donors over the last... oh, has it only been six or seven years?

What about the previous hundred?  All those trillions, too?  Wow.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I applied Saturday.  My daughter (whose loans I am actually on the hook for partially,) kept making her payments on her share of the loans during the pandemic and so she can apply and get all of that back and her loans paid off (as long as the total is up to 10K.)

Thanks Brandon!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The teens are hoping to get their parents out of debt, so they don't become a burden in their old age.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hopefully everybody gets reimbursed before the MAGAt court cases even get a chance to get rolling.

Not MAGA, but I don't see how it is legal. I don't want any president to be able to buy votes with the stroke of a pen.


Lostkacz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As far as I am concerned, this is just the govt deciding to apply all the interest I paid before my payments impacted my principal, to my principal.  Its like I won't be paying double what college charged me, only 1 and a half!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: knbwhite: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hopefully everybody gets reimbursed before the MAGAt court cases even get a chance to get rolling.

Not MAGA, but I don't see how it is legal. I don't want any president to be able to buy votes with the stroke of a pen.

If it makes you feel better, it was a campaign promise.  Politicians give them to constituents all the time.

See the trillions of payouts Republicans have done to wealthy donors over the last... oh, has it only been six or seven years?

What about the previous hundred?  All those trillions, too?  Wow.


Not great with that either, but the legislature is the place. How many of these college educated folks even understand what legal mechanism allowed this to happen?
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Remember that the very first thing loan officers tell college kids is that student debt can't be discharged in bankruptcy and that you'll be uniquely screwed AF in life if anything of note should go awry.

j/k you're expected to know an obscure exception in bankruptcy law. wait maybe college kids know that now. oh well too bad for two prior generations of college students.


Things that can go awry - the entire labor landscape changes in 4 years, or maybe cost of living spiked, or we hit a recession... Literally ALL the things you can't control can happen, and it's a big F*U from the financial institutions. It's bullshiat.

College is a great idea, but they seriously need their pricing capped. I don't know what that'd look like, but i imagine if they have a big football program pulling in national dollars, then their class cost should be damn near zero.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Not great with that either, but the legislature is the place. How many of these college educated folks even understand what legal mechanism allowed this to happen?


Given that it is a requirement for undergraduate education (and for most two-year degrees)... I would say "most of them have at least been exposed to the political theory."

Now, how many understand it?  Look, have you GRADED any of their papers lately?
I swear I get more cohesive work out of randomized text files.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hopefully everybody gets reimbursed before the MAGAt court cases even get a chance to get rolling.

Not MAGA, but I don't see how it is legal. I don't want any president to be able to buy votes with the stroke of a pen.


Doing good things for the mass population isn't "buying votes". It's called public service. It's literally their job. You're thinking of oil companies.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

austerity101: I started college at 16. I was a teenager for most of my undergraduate degree. Most people are for about half. Check yourself, subby.


I started college full-time at 15. Partially to one-up you, and partially to remind Farkers their bright, gifted youngsters can someday turn into true leaders in shiatposting, if they really put their mind to it!
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My wife paid off hers earlier in the year when we refinanced our mortgage (planned on the interest hikes but weren't sure on the forgiveness), so I am not sure how the refund aspect would work out.  Be a hell of a christmas present though.

If it doesn't work out maybe I'll set up a go fund me to try to grift some magats, BIDEN farkED US OVER BECAUSE WE ARE WHITE AND SUCCESSFUL!

...not that successful...
 
Bio-nic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FEDERALLY HELD DEBT
If you have private loans your SOL.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tuxbabe: Code Name: Andromeda


Yes. Let's call it that. Repeatedly.

Any time you want a truly stupid reaction, Peanut is there to provide.
 
