 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Forgive me Father for I am about to steal your 2013 Hyundai   (cbsnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Hyundai Sonata, Hyundai Motor Company, Hyundai Santa Fe, vehicle's passenger seat, Hyundai Grandeur, Bromont, Quebec, Police, Transport  
•       •       •

544 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Oct 2022 at 8:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, Philadelphia! Of course it was. At least the priest didn't have to worry about having snowballs thrown at him. 

images.thestar.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

skinink: Ah, Philadelphia! Of course it was. At least the priest didn't have to worry about having snowballs thrown at him. 

[images.thestar.com image 650x698]


Well duh, we have a couple months of battery season left before heading into the snow months.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lo, if he shalt steal yon Hyundai then you must turn the other fob for the stealing of thine other Huyndai.
 
styckx [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Live in Cherry Hill South Jersey. Philly is now like many other major cities. While the article is about Kensington. Which has always been a shiat hole.

Even the places "they" want you to visit and "feel safe".  Aren't safe anymore. Philly as a whole now is becoming a crime riddled shiat hole and it's a shame because it's a beautiful farking city with fantastic food and local breweries.

The longer city let's crime manifest itself as it has been. The quicker people leave and the shiat hole becomes a bigger shiat hole.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

styckx: Live in Cherry Hill South Jersey. Philly is now like many other major cities. While the article is about Kensington. Which has always been a shiat hole.

Even the places "they" want you to visit and "feel safe".  Aren't safe anymore. Philly as a whole now is becoming a crime riddled shiat hole and it's a shame because it's a beautiful farking city with fantastic food and local breweries.

The longer city let's crime manifest itself as it has been. The quicker people leave and the shiat hole becomes a bigger shiat hole.


So all that gentrification in north Philly didn't work out, shame.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was expecting a Milwaukee article.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Must not have had a St. Christopher medal visor clip-on
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

styckx: Live in Cherry Hill South Jersey. Philly is now like many other major cities. While the article is about Kensington. Which has always been a shiat hole.

Even the places "they" want you to visit and "feel safe".  Aren't safe anymore. Philly as a whole now is becoming a crime riddled shiat hole and it's a shame because it's a beautiful farking city with fantastic food and local breweries.

The longer city let's crime manifest itself as it has been. The quicker people leave and the shiat hole becomes a bigger shiat hole.


Kenneytown
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I was expecting a Milwaukee article.


I was expecting a Minneapolis article.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.