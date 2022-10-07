 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Crazy bio labs combines original covid strain with omicron spike to create a covid strain with an 80% kill rate, damn China......oh Boston University   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gain of function research - when viruses are purposefully manipulated to be more infectious or deadly - is thought to be at the center of Covid's origin.

No it's not.  But it's true this bullshiat should be illegal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, Rand Paul, here is the frogdamn gain-of-function research that you have been accusing Fauci of hiding in Wuhan labs happening right here in the good old USA. Whatchu gonna do about it? Absolutely nothing? Yeah, I thought so.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But this is The Fail reporting, so I no longer believe in Boston.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the worst thing to come out of Boston: this new strain of COVID or Mark Wahlberg?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it, don't these people watch TV?

Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper (Audio)
Youtube Dy4HA3vUv2c
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cry, 'Havoc' and let slip the dogs of war!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um...why?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taoistlumberjak: But this is The Fail reporting, so I no longer believe in Boston.


So you're saying you have More Than a Feeling about it?
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: What's the worst thing to come out of Boston: this new strain of COVID or Mark Wahlberg?


Marky Mark and the Funky Pox
 
Saturn5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The strain should be "tested" on everyone involved in that stupid experiment.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got Putin's address?  Asking for a friend who's out pahking the cah.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

taoistlumberjak: But this is The Fail reporting, so I no longer believe in Boston.


Don't Stop Believin' man.
You gotta hold on to that feelin'
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DailyMail.com revealed the team had made a hybrid virus - combining Omicron and the original Wuhan strain - that killed 80 per cent of mice in a study.

To be fair, the researchers really hate mice.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine. Let it out.

I'm sick of 80% of people anyway.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like something that a young Wesley Crusher would do when falling asleep while doing science homework.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Um...why?


Because we are participating in a grand solution to the Fermi Paradox.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is definitely a good idea.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're doing the research in a little back-water town where an accidental outbreak can be easily contained.

Can you imagine what would happen if they were doing this in a major city?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went looking for more news of this strain of COVID outside the crazy news sources. Instead, I found this 1-2 two article from Boston.com:

Oct. 7: Wastewater levels of COVID rising; double in the past two weeks.
Oct 14: BPD says COVID cases hasn't spiked in schools.

I'm waiting for the third article where COVID says "and I took that personally".
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That page ran three video ads simultaneously on my tablet. I could see the battery % change.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some folks trying to give Nature a 'helping hand' ?
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: What's the worst thing to come out of Boston: this new strain of COVID or Mark Wahlberg?


Covid ends life but Wahlberg makes life worth living less.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pray for Omicron
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a waste of time. But they should really do is try to combine mother's milk with bubonic plague. That could really benefit society.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: misanthropicsob: What's the worst thing to come out of Boston: this new strain of COVID or Mark Wahlberg?

Covid ends life but Wahlberg makes life worth living less.



He's the BASF of disease.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on the one hand, I'm not a big fan of mice, so anything that kills 80% of them has to have its merits. on the other hand 80% is a b-minus. I expect better.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TheMail?  No worries then.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may have missed it, amongst the 3289075 repetitions of the same sentence that make up most Mail articles... but it sure looks like they WARGARBLEd a bunch over that 80% mouse fatality rate without providing the mouse fatality rate of the original Wuhan strain that was modified for the experiment.  If it was 10%, this is significant; if it was 70%, BFD.

The new spike just makes transmission easier, at the (lucky) cost of severity.  They intentionally infected every mouse with an overdose to study the fatality rate, so the transmission factor is out of play.  If the original strain produces the same fatality rate when intentionally overdosed, the real study needs to be transmission of the new strain through sympathetic infections rather than fatality rate.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least this one is 80% fatal - in mice. Could be worse. Could be the COVID relative SARS, which has a fatality rate of 20% - in humans.

I also wonder just how many labs that work on this kind of thing are in populated areas? There is a common misconception that all of the really high-security facilities that handle this kind of thing are located off in the Nevada desert. Not true.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: At least they're doing the research in a little back-water town where an accidental outbreak can be easily contained.

Can you imagine what would happen if they were doing this in a major city?


Doubt it makes too much of a difference. By the time they figured out it was released, it would already be too late.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sleeper_agent: At least they're doing the research in a little back-water town where an accidental outbreak can be easily contained.

Can you imagine what would happen if they were doing this in a major city?


Like Arkham, for example.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on the one hand I really do want scientists identifying the mutations that are likely to make the virus worse so, maybe, we can get those built into vaccines ahead of time.  On the other hand, I'd rather they not make it actually functional.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Saturn5: The strain should be "tested" on everyone involved in that stupid experiment.


You've let your ignorant fear turn you into a monster who wants to kill scientists.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep in mind, the mice are probably genetically engineered to have non existent immune systems or something else that makes them particularly vulnerable.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gyorg: on the one hand I really do want scientists identifying the mutations that are likely to make the virus worse so, maybe, we can get those built into vaccines ahead of time.  On the other hand, I'd rather they not make it actually functional.


Pshaw, why work on solutions when you can make bigger problems.

I mean, a solution is just made up of solvents and solutes.
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MorningBreath: on the one hand, I'm not a big fan of mice, so anything that kills 80% of them has to have its merits. on the other hand 80% is a b-minus. I expect better.


Ramones music still 100% fatal, unless they are wearing headphones.

Exploding White Mouse - Scene from Rock n Roll Highschool
Youtube C9N11NBiews
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's that quote from Dr Ian Malcolm?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: What's the worst thing to come out of Boston: this new strain of COVID or Mark Wahlberg?


MW beat some.  And it was racist.
This is just hubris.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drayno76: [Fark user image 642x346]


I regret nothing.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Daily Fail is reporting parroting some right-wing agitprop about viral research and y'all are buying it?

Farkers are dumber than I thought.
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Code Name:  Andromeda
 
Malenfant
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fark account name: MorningBreath: on the one hand, I'm not a big fan of mice, so anything that kills 80% of them has to have its merits. on the other hand 80% is a b-minus. I expect better.

Ramones music still 100% fatal, unless they are wearing headphones.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/C9N11NBiews]


I saw a Ramones, Iggy Popp, and The Dickies triple bill in Chicago years ago, and was left with tinnitus for a year. I was surprised when my normal hearing eventually returned.  Good show.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh cool I've seen this movie.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: The Daily Fail is reporting parroting some right-wing agitprop about viral research and y'all are buying it?

Farkers are dumber than I thought.


Some are. One of us wants to murder scientists over it.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: What's that quote from Dr Ian Malcolm?

[Fark user image 700x379]

I really like that movie!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Will Roger's Lariat: Vacation Bible School: What's that quote from Dr Ian Malcolm?

[Fark user image 700x379]
I really like that movie!
[Fark user image 536x357]


You have to admit, having the Kurgan on the side of Robocop was a good idea at the time.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fark account name: MorningBreath: on the one hand, I'm not a big fan of mice, so anything that kills 80% of them has to have its merits. on the other hand 80% is a b-minus. I expect better.

Ramones music still 100% fatal, unless they are wearing headphones.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/C9N11NBiews?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Imagine if she'd turned it up to Sepultura
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
