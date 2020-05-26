 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   27 year old 'financially independent' woman is upset that her parents won't provide 'moral' support to her during her pursuit of a career in the beauty industry, and thinks they would benefit from therapy. It's an MLM isn't it?   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Freeville, New York, Arts & Crafts, Communication, Amy Dickinson, DEAR AMY, Career, If You Have to Ask, Writing  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Younique, Nu Skin, or Mary Kay?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Yes, it is.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure they'll eventually makeup.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either that or some kind of influencer thingy.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boring
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The original George Floyd police report just handed over its crown for most one-sided, poorly detailed story.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She never says she is struggling financially.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an MLM.

Which is a cult.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOOK INTO MY EYES

YOU ARE BUYING MANY LuLaRoe LEGGINGS

YOU WILL RECRUIT ON FACEBOOK

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEAR AMY: I'm a financially independent 27-year-old woman. I work in the beauty industry.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freudian_slipknot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Younique, Nu Skin, or Mary Kay?


Could also be Rodan & Fields.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Striving,
Your parents are correct. You're not a high striving entrepreneur. You're not investing in yourself. The people you think are friends farking hate you because you're always trying to sell them shiat. You're never going to get that pink Cadillac. Besides, it's hideous and they don't even give you the car. It's a farking lease and after a couple years you have the "opportunity" to buy it.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Younique, Nu Skin, or Mary Kay?



Her parents will change their tune when they see her sweet ass-car.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tupperware, Avon, and Mary Kay had (have?) very flat organizations focused on sales, with no downline recruitment because hey, that person is poaching my potential customers. It turns out in the recent years the highest selling Tupperware party organizers do it in drag. What if the cosmetics direct sales went the same way with selling cosmetics directly to men without judgement because it's coming from someone doing the RuPaul thing?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarfangel: ArkAngel: Younique, Nu Skin, or Mary Kay?


Her parents will change their tune when they see her sweet ass-car.

[Fark user image image 850x566]


Congratulations! You win a car lease!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask them to support stripper pole lessons and back them down to whatever the hell your career development is.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dadoody: [miro.medium.com image 850x510]


I'd like to get some of that loose money.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Ask them to support stripper pole lessons and back them down to whatever the hell your career development is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I too have a cousin who Instagram some MLM crap every day and pays a fortune to go to their trading events.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarfangel: bighairyguy: Ask them to support stripper pole lessons and back them down to whatever the hell your career development is.

[Fark user image image 420x294]


Wake-up it's 2022
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Tupperware, Avon, and Mary Kay had (have?) very flat organizations focused on sales, with no downline recruitment because hey, that person is poaching my potential customers. It turns out in the recent years the highest selling Tupperware party organizers do it in drag. What if the cosmetics direct sales went the same way with selling cosmetics directly to men without judgement because it's coming from someone doing the RuPaul thing?


Avon switched over to an MLM format back in 2005.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: bighairyguy: Ask them to support stripper pole lessons and back them down to whatever the hell your career development is.

[Fark user image image 420x294]


Yeah...I have that problem, too.

Unless there are a lot of women who were hot for Chris Farley during this classic SNL sketch:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

patrick767: Dear Striving,
Your parents are correct. You're not a high striving entrepreneur. You're not investing in yourself. The people you think are friends farking hate you because you're always trying to sell them shiat. You're never going to get that pink Cadillac. Besides, it's hideous and they don't even give you the car. It's a farking lease and after a couple years you have the "opportunity" to buy it.


I ended a friendship for this very reason. Would call or message to ask what I thought of this or that product. Finally ended it when I specifically asked if she was selling me something, said no, then proceeded to try to sell me something.
 
Pert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dadoody: [miro.medium.com image 850x510]


"Loose money"???
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Freudian_slipknot: ArkAngel: Younique, Nu Skin, or Mary Kay?

Could also be Rodan & Fields.


Or Arbonne, or 50 others.  I had to cut one relative out of my life, not for her endless conference-going MLM dipshiattery (she knew she was never selling me or mine anything), but when she convinced her 22-year-old daughter to drop out of real working and become a full-time 'hun'.  That crossed my cult line.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mock26: wildcardjack: Tupperware, Avon, and Mary Kay had (have?) very flat organizations focused on sales, with no downline recruitment because hey, that person is poaching my potential customers. It turns out in the recent years the highest selling Tupperware party organizers do it in drag. What if the cosmetics direct sales went the same way with selling cosmetics directly to men without judgement because it's coming from someone doing the RuPaul thing?

Avon switched over to an MLM format back in 2005.


Mary Kay also has downlines.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's an investment in myself.

Pretty sure this is an exact phrase that MLMs use, especially to get people to attend their conferences and such.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My partner recently entered the beauty industry, but not the fake-ass pyramid scheme MLM bullsh*t- they're going to school to become a licensed nail technician. It is a trade that, while not exactly necessary to the basic functioning of society, has a clear career path and is more or less 'recession-proof.' People may forego that 3rd car or 2nd house, but they're always gonna get their nails done. See 'The Lipstick Effect,' for those not already familiar. I think it cost around $3500 and will take 12 weeks of night classes 2 nights/week.

Tl;dr- f*ck MLMs, but not every part of the 'beauty industry' is pure ripoff.

Bonus points for me: free manicures and polish whenever I want! ;)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: My partner recently entered the beauty industry, but not the fake-ass pyramid scheme MLM bullsh*t- they're going to school to become a licensed nail technician. It is a trade that, while not exactly necessary to the basic functioning of society, has a clear career path and is more or less 'recession-proof.' People may forego that 3rd car or 2nd house, but they're always gonna get their nails done. See 'The Lipstick Effect,' for those not already familiar. I think it cost around $3500 and will take 12 weeks of night classes 2 nights/week.

Tl;dr- f*ck MLMs, but not every part of the 'beauty industry' is pure ripoff.

Bonus points for me: free manicures and polish whenever I want! ;)

[Fark user image 425x566]


Ummmm, you really need a manicure. Maybe think about some gels or acrylics.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
beauty school drop out grease
Youtube 0TOxhzAm7fY
 
