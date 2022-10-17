 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Would-be thief or thieves lose in the opening round of "Are You Smarter Than An ATM?"   (abc7.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm smart enough not to do ATM.
 
jmr61
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We had this one in my area last week. Thieves NEVER get any money out of these things. They're built like vaults and the money is buried deep within them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
To be fair, ATMs are literally designed to completely fark over anyone trying to break into them for a good reason.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jmr61: We had this one in my area last week. Thieves NEVER get any money out of these things. They're built like vaults and the money is buried deep within them.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Maybe it's being done by tellers that are sick of the machines taking their jerbs!

/Or Teller, now that he's had heart surgery.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Iczer: To be fair, ATMs are literally designed to completely fark over anyone trying to break into them for a good reason.


Except for all the people that were successful. Including recent software hacks. Usually they drill and fill with acetylene. I assume they've made some recent mods to combat that.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The average take on bank robberies is $6,500, with a 97% conviction rate.  There are approximately 3,500 bank robberies per year.
ATMs can hold up to $200,000. (No conviction rate available)    There were 254 ATM thefts last year

Proof criminals aren't smart

Weird goggle result:
How much does a Bank Robber make?
The average Bank Robber in the US makes $57,329. The average bonus for a Bank Robber is $1,088 which represents 2% of their salary, with 100% of people reporting that they receive a bonus each year. Bank Robbers make the most in Boston at $70,912, averaging total compensation 24% greater than the US average.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: The average Bank Robber in the US


The algorithm doesn't know Robber from Teller. Although it should have confused CEO.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jmr61: We had this one in my area last week. Thieves NEVER get any money out of these things. They're built like vaults and the money is buried deep within them.

[Fark user image 850x637]


Ehh - I mean with a decent shop you can get into them given some time.  But busting them open in the field?  Yeah that's gonna be pretty forget it - and getting an entire ripped out ATM TO a shop without getting caught is going to be a bit of an adventure to say the least.  Hell of a lot of effort - you'd better make sure that thing just got filled or you may be walking away with 30 grand or something you gotta spread around, 'cause there's absolutely less than zero chance that you can do that shiat by yourself.  Even a couple people would have a hard frickin' time and that's not even counting probably needing someone else/s to do the opening.  Yeah... at like $200,000 on a max fill?  Might work out time/effort-wise ok - but still stupid-ass risky.  Some simple medical fraud will have you way more than that in a year
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: The average take on bank robberies is $6,500, with a 97% conviction rate.  There are approximately 3,500 bank robberies per year.
ATMs can hold up to $200,000. (No conviction rate available)    There were 254 ATM thefts last year

Proof criminals aren't smart


Or maybe people rob banks for a win win?
Win?

There are 3 out comes from a bank hold up.

1. Shot. And killed.
2. One hell of a rush from pulling it off.
3. Money. RN.
Jail doesn't even factor in with the above.

The majority of people don't understand that people, who do that kind of crime, don't have much to loss.
 
hammettman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't think you used enough dynamite there, Butch.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can make more as a politician in a week or per vote with less effort than you can stealing from ATM's.
 
benelane
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well they obviously didn't watch the Canadian training videos on the subject.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheDogDidIt: The average take on bank robberies is $6,500, with a 97% conviction rate.  There are approximately 3,500 bank robberies per year.
ATMs can hold up to $200,000. (No conviction rate available)    There were 254 ATM thefts last year

Proof criminals aren't smart

Weird goggle result:
How much does a Bank Robber make?
The average Bank Robber in the US makes $57,329. The average bonus for a Bank Robber is $1,088 which represents 2% of their salary, with 100% of people reporting that they receive a bonus each year. Bank Robbers make the most in Boston at $70,912, averaging total compensation 24% greater than the US average.


If you were a smart criminal you would buy am atm and practice.   I own several and they are less then 2k brand new.

Someone recently got an atm in my area.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ya think you used enough dynamite, Butch?
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [64.media.tumblr.com image 250x164] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is a Triton 9100 or 8100 built right here in Long Beach, MS.  I used to work in Tech Support.  If you want to know how to break into an ATM, I probably remember how.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: TheDogDidIt: The average take on bank robberies is $6,500, with a 97% conviction rate.  There are approximately 3,500 bank robberies per year.
ATMs can hold up to $200,000. (No conviction rate available)    There were 254 ATM thefts last year

Proof criminals aren't smart

Weird goggle result:
How much does a Bank Robber make?
The average Bank Robber in the US makes $57,329. The average bonus for a Bank Robber is $1,088 which represents 2% of their salary, with 100% of people reporting that they receive a bonus each year. Bank Robbers make the most in Boston at $70,912, averaging total compensation 24% greater than the US average.

If you were a smart criminal you would buy am atm and practice.   I own several and they are less then 2k brand new.


Or hold up the crew that are restocking the ATMs.  They travel in groups of two.  One restocks the ATM one watches outward because the first one's back is to the world
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You never blow ATM.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On a Side Note:

My sister started off her business putting ATMs in strip clubs.
The strip clubs were happy to have them.
The ATMs had an outrageous fee for cash withdrawals.
Guess who doesn't care about withdrawal fees? Liquored-up guys at strip clubs.


Guess what the return on investment was.  Nope, not days.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: SpectroBoy: [64.media.tumblr.com image 250x164] [View Full Size image _x_]

That is a Triton 9100 or 8100 built right here in Long Beach, MS.  I used to work in Tech Support.  If you want to know how to break into an ATM, I probably remember how.


See, that's the thing.

If I was a crook I would want to be SURE to be good at it and minimize chances of getting caught. I would want to practice on the right model ATM. Study the patrol patterns. Sus out the alarm system and response times. Plan my getaway route. Plan a place to ditch the evidence.

If done to my standards, being a crook would be MORE work than just getting a job.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [64.media.tumblr.com image 250x164]


My first thought too! Sponge rocks!
 
