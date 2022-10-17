 Skip to content
(Sci Tech Daily)   Prepare to grow a third arm - looks like the whole planet got blasted by high energy radiation last week   (scitechdaily.com) divider line
38
    More: Scary, Gamma-ray burst, X-ray, gamma-ray burst, Electromagnetic radiation, gamma rays, birth of a new black hole, powerful jets of particles, black hole  
•       •       •

38 Comments     (+0 »)
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, I didn't need seven weeks of daily radiation treatments?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
GAH!
scitechdaily.comView Full Size

/I can see my house from here
 
Adam64
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Booga Booga Booga!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jokes on them, I spent all Sunday inside playing guitar. I was protected by the power of metal.
 
freitasm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That was aliens creating a baseline so they can measure again next week for comparison, after Putler decide to use some of his bombs.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Does this mean I am on my way to Ghoulification?
 
tuxq
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sorry about that. Wife made beans.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What would you do with a third arm?  Me, I'd be able to text while I'm taking a pee.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is this actually "scary"? I can't tell because the shot site loads a blank page as I scroll through.
 
STRYPERSWINE
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I can't wait to use my powers inappropriately.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Is this actually "scary"? I can't tell because the shot site loads a blank page as I scroll through.


And by shot site, i mean shiat site.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So that explains why I can shoot lasers out of my eyes now.  I just figured I had an infection or something
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So that's why my right testicle suddenly doubled in size!

/no, really
//no, it doesn't hurt
///yes, seeing a doctor tomorrow
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What would you do with a third arm?  Me, I'd be able to text while I'm taking a pee.


Yeah... "pee".
 
hej
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Already had a 3rd leg, so why not?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I already have a third arm. I just have to keep it in my pants or I'll get arrested for indecent exposure.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: What would you do with a third arm?



4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


You have to ask?
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Penis!
 
Knautilus [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To hell with a 3rd arm.  I'm growing a 3rd dick.
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is that what tasted like blue?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So that explains why my balls were tingling so much!
I thought I was experiencing a relapse of "youthful friskiness".
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Jokes on them, I spent all Sunday inside playing guitar. I was protected by the power of metal.


Good thing you weren't playing country western as you would have died on the spot!
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Knautilus: To hell with a 3rd arm.  I'm growing a 3rd dick.


And here I thought the double-dick guy was only on Reddit.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not sure if that had anything to do with it, but the northern lights last week were freaking incredible.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: BumpInTheNight: What would you do with a third arm?


[4.bp.blogspot.com image 347x182]

You have to ask?


cdn1-www.superherohype.comView Full Size

Maybe these two
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Knautilus: To hell with a 3rd arm.  I'm growing a 3rd dick.


Curse:  Its on your back, dead center between the shoulder blades that's always annoying to reach.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hej: Already had a 3rd leg, so why not?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well it looks like I sure picked the wrong time to be aboard a commercial airline flight. Where do I sign up to get my free classic Chevy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Probably this guy sending out a contact message.


metvcdn.metv.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From the NASA site: One of the brightest gamma-ray bursts ever detected GRB 221009A is also close as far as gamma-ray bursts go, but still lies about 2 billion light-years away.

Pfft.  Old news
 
Hinged
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So is it pointed right at us or something?
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And here I was blaming my fifth shot for the sudden, and possibly superheroic, vision and hearing improvements.
I know now my neighbors whisper about me.
I'm not telling her about that mole on her back.  If he hasn't mentioned it, not my place.
It's been an interesting week.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So now we have Schrodinger's cancer, because the radiation might have simultaneously eradicated tumors and/or created new ones?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BumpInTheNight: What would you do with a third arm?  Me, I'd be able to text while I'm taking a pee.


I'd be able to scroll for porn, hold my head up and hold my head. Sweet.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Well it looks like I sure picked the wrong time to be aboard a commercial airline flight. Where do I sign up to get my free classic Chevy?

[Fark user image 500x278]


Here's your free classic "chevy"

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

STRYPERSWINE: I can't wait to use my powers inappropriately.


If this was to happen to me.  DT would be a past tense.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was gamma rays so everyone wear stretchy clothes, cheap shoes, and try to remain calm. Thankfully there is nothing going on in the world right now that would make anyone angry.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Knautilus: To hell with a 3rd arm.  I'm growing a 3rd dick.


I'd rather be able to mind control ppl
 
