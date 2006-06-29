 Skip to content
(Tech Dirt)   Judge attempts to strongarm local media to quash story about him not wearing pants to work. Streisand facepalms...you know the rest   (techdirt.com) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse3.mm.bing.netView Full Size

"How can I possibly be expected to wear pants at all times!"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Could be worse..
A drycleaner could be involved.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now I see why he needed 54 million dollars for a pair of pants. It's because he needed to use the money to buy Twitter.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the guy's wearing his robe in public at all times, and he's not exposing what's under the robe, how's it any different than wearing a dress? Or, with the average form of a judge's robe, a black mumu?

Like, I can see it being an issue if the guys' going around with the robe unzipped in public, or he's in his office with the robe off and has workers coming in and able to see that he's not wearing pants.

Otherwise, meh, he's wearing an ankle-length robe, sitting in a chair behind his bench/a desk that prevents seeing up the robe, and not wandering around flashing people (presumably). So, who gives a shiat?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Could be worse..


You have no idea...


Judge using PenisPump
Youtube 7aBcyN1VflM


https://www.theregister.com/2006/06/29/pneumatic_judge/
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Robes, man! You don't need to wear pants if you have Robes!  Just don't TELL anyone about it.

/ CSB: 100% remote.  Needed to be on video for a client meeting.
// Bossmang knew he had to tell me to wear pants, just in case.
/// No Flashies!
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can understand the judges thinking...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good article, the metaphor of being caught with his pants down is separate to the question of whether the pants were literally down because the botched coverup is the most newsworthy part of the story.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: If the guy's wearing his robe in public at all times, and he's not exposing what's under the robe, how's it any different than wearing a dress? Or, with the average form of a judge's robe, a black mumu?

Like, I can see it being an issue if the guys' going around with the robe unzipped in public, or he's in his office with the robe off and has workers coming in and able to see that he's not wearing pants.

Otherwise, meh, he's wearing an ankle-length robe, sitting in a chair behind his bench/a desk that prevents seeing up the robe, and not wandering around flashing people (presumably). So, who gives a shiat?


You seriously see nothing wrong with a public official using his political contacts to threaten a news organisation in violation of his code of conduct and acting in a manner which undermines public confidence in the judiciary?

They were never going to run the pantless judge story but the judge freaked out and did a bunch of corrupt stuff anyway. That's newsworthy.
 
Floki
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: If the guy's wearing his robe in public at all times, and he's not exposing what's under the robe, how's it any different than wearing a dress? Or, with the average form of a judge's robe, a black mumu?

Like, I can see it being an issue if the guys' going around with the robe unzipped in public, or he's in his office with the robe off and has workers coming in and able to see that he's not wearing pants.

Otherwise, meh, he's wearing an ankle-length robe, sitting in a chair behind his bench/a desk that prevents seeing up the robe, and not wandering around flashing people (presumably). So, who gives a shiat?


According to TFA, the story itself was NOT newsworthy and the decision by the station was to deep-six it... UNTIL the judge threatened to abuse his position to pull the station's operating license if they did green light the story.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He was pressuring a news organization over something that was already not going to happen anyway, with the news organization determining that this was not something newsworthy.
Unlike, say, a judge pressuring a news organization to bury a story, which absolutely is newsworthy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: If the guy's wearing his robe in public at all times, and he's not exposing what's under the robe, how's it any different than wearing a dress? Or, with the average form of a judge's robe, a black mumu?

Like, I can see it being an issue if the guys' going around with the robe unzipped in public, or he's in his office with the robe off and has workers coming in and able to see that he's not wearing pants.

Otherwise, meh, he's wearing an ankle-length robe, sitting in a chair behind his bench/a desk that prevents seeing up the robe, and not wandering around flashing people (presumably). So, who gives a shiat?


That's not what the case is about. The case is about the judge trying to use his position of authority to strong arm the whole situation. Which is what matters. Abuse of power, is abuse of power.
 
