(KPAX Missoula)   Amazing Murmuration bird action above Great Falls   (kpax.com) divider line
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always pretty. Doesn't need the "inspirational" music.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw three smaller ones over Manchester, CT and almost drove off the road when I first caught them in my peripheral vision heading toward me like a meteor.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that is cool - best stay away from Malmstrom, little birdies.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Brennan's Got Bird Facts
Youtube UgapB2hrdNg
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Heyyyyy, wait just a minute here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
An amazing murmuration is what used to emanate from my beagle before he let out an amazing flatulation.

That dog would scare himself.

/rip mr jingles
//no, I did not name him
 
Floki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nobody understands why they do it, but for whatever reason it is a remarkably beautiful sight to behold.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Floki: Nobody knows why they do it but it is a remarkably beautiful sight to behold.


Simulations are shockingly easy to create.  Doesn't prove much, but the minimum requirements, which appear to be "each bird is trying to maintain a similar amount of space around it and is looking at 4 or 5 other birds to do so."  At which point, it's basically a macro-molecular "gas", moving around because of internal pressures.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Nature's lava lamp.
 
